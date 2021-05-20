Why NASS’ll synergise with Executive – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday reiterated his justification for the Ninth National Assembly to continue to work in synergy with the executive arm of government, saying it was to enhance service delivery to the people. Lawan stated this while playing host to a delegation of the Arewa Film Makers Association of Nigeria which paid him a courtesy call at the National Assembly, Abuja. He argued that the reason why the Legislature and the Executive were elected was to make them work together for the citizens. He said: “We in this current session of the National Assembly are determined to work for Nigerians and in doing so, we believe that we have to work very seamlessly among ourselves in the National Assembly, both the Senate and the House of Representatives
NJC places 2 judges on watch list over judicial misconduct
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has issued strong warning letters to Justices Mufutau Olokoba and M. A. Savage of the Lagos State High Court respectively over judicial misconduct. Justice Olokoba was reprimanded and also put on the watch list of NJC for his failure to deliver judgement within the constitutional period of 90 days, while […]
Transcorp Hotels unveils business strategy amidst losses to COVID-19
Transcorp Hotels has said it incurred losses amidst COVID-19 pandemic which caused the global hospitality industry to lose over $46bn in room revenue. This, it said would not deter it from taken measures that would reduce costs with a view to maintaining business continuity notwithstanding unprecedented losses it recorded during the ravaging COVID-19. In a […]
Over N800bn worth of cases determined in 13 years – IST
The Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST), yesterday, disclosed that it had determined cases worth over N800 billion in favour of various investors in 13 years of its existence. The Chairman of the IST, Mr. Amos Azi, disclosed this during an interactive session between Capital Market stakeholders and the Senate Committee on Capital Market, in Abuja. […]
