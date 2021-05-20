News

Why NASS’ll synergise with Executive – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday reiterated his justification for the Ninth National Assembly to continue to work in synergy with the executive arm of government, saying it was to enhance service delivery to the people. Lawan stated this while playing host to a delegation of the Arewa Film Makers Association of Nigeria which paid him a courtesy call at the National Assembly, Abuja. He argued that the reason why the Legislature and the Executive were elected was to make them work together for the citizens. He said: “We in this current session of the National Assembly are determined to work for Nigerians and in doing so, we believe that we have to work very seamlessly among ourselves in the National Assembly, both the Senate and the House of Representatives

