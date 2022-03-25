Why national economic growth’s elusive, by Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader and presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday explained why economic growth has remained elusive in the country, even as he bemoaned the state of the nation’s economy. This was as he said that the country has remained locked in a place, while the economy remained unjustly designedtoexportrawmaterialsandimportincreasingly expensive finished products. This was as he added that unless the nation’s economy is retooled, the digital economy’s benefits would remain beyond the reach of most Nigerians.

Tinubu disclosed this while delivering the 25th convocation lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU) at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo main campus of the institution. The lecture was titled: “Global Trends: The Rightful Place of Nigeria in the World.” Tinubu, who was represented by the Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamsat, however, lamented that thedireeffectsof thisuneven economic arrangement have remainedthe same, stressing that; ‘We are all both cause and hopefully solutions.’

