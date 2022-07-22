Why national grid collapsed again– TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), yesterday said the national grid collapsed on Wednesday as a result of a sudden drop in system frequency from 49.94 Hertz (HZ) to 47.36Hz, which, it said, created system instability. General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said reports from the National Control Centre (NCC) revealed that the collapse was precipitated by the tripping of a unit with a load of 106 Megawatts (MW) in one of the generating stations due to “exhaust over temperature.”

According to her, the tripping pulled out other grid-connected units in the plant, which resulted in aggregated generation loss of 457MW. She stated that a train of events ensued, culminating in the collapse of the national grid, adding that as obtainable in all systems, when a component of the electric power system is defective, the entire configuration is vitiated. Mbah said: “The national grid experienced system disturbance at about 11:27a.m. on Wednesday, but its restoration was almost completed as at 11:00p.m.

