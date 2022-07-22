News

Why national grid collapsed again– TCN

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), yesterday said the national grid collapsed on Wednesday as a result of a sudden drop in system frequency from 49.94 Hertz (HZ) to 47.36Hz, which, it said, created system instability. General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said reports from the National Control Centre (NCC) revealed that the collapse was precipitated by the tripping of a unit with a load of 106 Megawatts (MW) in one of the generating stations due to “exhaust over temperature.”

According to her, the tripping pulled out other grid-connected units in the plant, which resulted in aggregated generation loss of 457MW. She stated that a train of events ensued, culminating in the collapse of the national grid, adding that as obtainable in all systems, when a component of the electric power system is defective, the entire configuration is vitiated. Mbah said: “The national grid experienced system disturbance at about 11:27a.m. on Wednesday, but its restoration was almost completed as at 11:00p.m.

”The incident was as a result of a sudden drop in system frequency from 49.94 Hertz (HZ) to 47.36Hz, which created system instability. “Reports from the National Control Centre (NCC), revealed that the collapse was precipitated by the tripping of a unit with a load of 106 Megawatts (MW) in one of the generating stations due to “Exhaust over Temperature.

 

Our Reporters



