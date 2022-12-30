Sports

Why Ndidi not making Leicester’s starting line up- Coach

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has said it will take until next month before Nigeria’s Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be back in the team’s starting lineup. The Nigeria international has been one of the mainstays of the team since he arrived from Genk of Belgium in 2017. But a consistent injury in recent times has affected his position in the team.

The team manager while at Mercury sports stated that Ndidi will be back in the team in January as they have a busy schedule so everyone is needed. “We’ve got a really busy schedule in January. “I had a sit-down with him and an honest conversation with him. He has struggled with injuries.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

SEC wins CBN’s annual football competition

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR.

Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has won this year’s football competition organized by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The SEC team won the Central Bank 4-0 on penalty after a full hour play which saw both teams losing chances before regulation time.   After 90 minutes of play which the Central Bank, the most […]
Sports

Report: Man Utd agree £18.2m/year terms to secure Sancho signing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Another day, another story about Jadon Sancho, who is getting closer and closer to signing for Manchester United if reports are to be believed. According to an exclusive report covered by The Sun, Man Utd have agreed terms that will make the 21-year-old earn £18.2million/year, £91million until 2026. The British source have mentioned that the […]
Sports

NPFL: 10-man Tornadoes send MFM to NNL

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Charles Ogundiya Niger Tornadoes finally ended Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry Football Club’s seven-year reign in the Nigeria Professional Football League after handing the Lagos- based side a 2-1 defeat at home despite playing part of the second half with 10 men. MFM FC, currently sitting last on the NPFL table needed to win […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica