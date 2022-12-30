Why Ndidi not making Leicester’s starting line up- Coach

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has said it will take until next month before Nigeria’s Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be back in the team’s starting lineup. The Nigeria international has been one of the mainstays of the team since he arrived from Genk of Belgium in 2017. But a consistent injury in recent times has affected his position in the team.

The team manager while at Mercury sports stated that Ndidi will be back in the team in January as they have a busy schedule so everyone is needed. “We’ve got a really busy schedule in January. “I had a sit-down with him and an honest conversation with him. He has struggled with injuries.

