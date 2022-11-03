Why Ndigbo should embrace APGA, by Okorafor

Prince Ike Okorafor is the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Arochukwu state constituency of Abia State. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, he speaks on why APGA is the party of choice, his chances in the election and other issues

Why did you choose APGA as the platform for your aspiration?

Well, it is simple. With the development we have seen, it is no longer news that politics of identity is the key today. So, the only capacity the South-East should show is to embrace politics of identity. I’m saying that as an Igbo person, as someone from South Eastern Nigeria and also a full-fledged Nigerian that there is need for the South-East to embrace APGA as a regional party. That is the only platform they can use to be able to get the answers they seek.

Do you have confidence that APGA will win in Abia State, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been in power for years?

Since 1999, PDP has been ruling; even when they went to Progressive Peoples Party (PPA), it was also a kind of PDP branch. But the point is this: We have seen the destruction, we have seen the enslavement, we have seen the insecurity. If you can’t pay workers, how are they going to pay rent, how are they going to feed their children, how are they going to send their children to school.

PDP is the problem in Abia State because if you can’t send your daughter to school, that means your daughter will find a way to send herself to school and that’s prostitution and prostitution will expose her to heartless people who engage in rituals, and that’s insecurity. These things are interconnected. The people are not given what is due to them. Our pensioners are at home.

I have a father, who worked for the state and retired, up till today he has not been paid his pension, he didn’t see his gratuity. Why will the government abandon those who served the state. That is wickedness. We are here because we believe in our identity. Igbos are very hardworking people and because we are highly individualistic, we don’t depend on anybody. We believe that we can do something and we go to any length within acceptable standards to achieve it. We demonstrated this after the civil war, when we were given pennies. We were able to rebuild in a very short time. That shows you the resilience of any Igbo man.

What gives you the confidence that you are acceptable to the people of your constituency and that they will vote for you?

First of all, my background! My grandfather was a first class king in Abam, overseeing the 26 villages in Abam. Secondly, I am by birth an Abam son, and by implication, from Arochukwu Local Government Area and I am highly educated. I have given scholarships to 21 students. I have organised programmes to reduce the maternal mortality crisis in my constituency because our health centres are moribund. Women give birth and the next thing you see is bleeding. Even the nurses are not skilled. So, when they see blood, they are confused and the patient dies in the process. These are preventable deaths. I have also built the biggest pig farm in Arochukwu Local Government Area, where I train young people and inculcate in them the capability to learn the art of livestock farming. Instead of wasting one’s time in an unproductive venture, you can become a farmer. Some of the richest people in the world are farmers, so I am a proud farmer.

What is your message to the people your constituency?

My message is: Time is here again, resist the temptation of selling your votes. When you sell your votes, you sell your future. It is better we do what we call politics of partnership. This is what you do for us, then we go into agreement, you hand over your mandate. That is why we have the social contract theory. It’s give and take. Relationship is a two-way traffic. Our people should be able to articulate their needs and say ‘this is what we want.’ Let us jettison the idea of the top down model, it should be bottom up.

Do you have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), conducting credible elections?

To be very honest with you, I am not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but I think the highest legacy President Muhammadu Buhari has left is assenting to the Electoral Act, 2022. At least, even if it is not 100 per cent, the gaps that give room to manipulation have been reduced to the barest minimum. Even within the internal activities of the parties, impunity has reduced. So, I commend the Federal Government in that regard and I have confidence that INEC will get it right this time.

