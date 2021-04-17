Why NDLEA is after illicit drugs’ production labs – Marwa

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has said the agency is pressing on with its offensive action against illicit drugs’ production laboratories and farms because of the threat they pose to Nigeria’s national security. Marwa stated this in his presentation on the national drug control master plan at a side event of the commission on Narcotic Drugs conference taking place in Vienna, Austria. According to him: “Nigeria was traditionally considered a transit country for drug trafficking. Now the problem is much bigger as different categories of drugs are produced, consumed and trafficked in the country. He said a situation where the drug use prevalence in Nigeria is 14.4 % is unacceptable and as such every necessary step must be taken to reverse the trend. “The drug use prevalence in Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 years is approximately 15 per cent and it is three times the global drug use prevalence of 5.5 per cent
