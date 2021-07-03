Why NEITI Act must be amended, by NASS

The National Assembly has said that a review and amendment of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Act would ensure transparency in the extractive sector and expand the operational scope of the Agency. Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Honorable Preye Oseke who made this known during a monitoring and oversight visit of the committee to NEITI Secretariat in Abuja, commended the Agency for exhibiting exemplary competency, efficiency and integrity in the discharge of its functions and public finance management.

Oseke requested NEITI to forward its Law for amendment with a view to widen the scope of its operations and powers, pledged to ensure that the NEITI Act was reviewed. He said: “My interaction with NEITI has been very educative and incisive. NEITI represents accountability and transparency in public service and we the National Assembly will continue to be partners with NEITI in ensuring that all government public finances are managed transparently.

“NEITI has an existing Act, it is not a big piece of legislation, it is something that requires amendment to expand the scope and enhance the workings of NEITI, so it is not going to be one bill that will come to parliament and lie there. We all want transparency in the extractive industry and we will approach the review with all amount of speed and patriotism for the good of the country.” Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, noted that the NEITI Act has clear provisions on the roles of the legislature in the implementation of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

Like this: Like Loading...