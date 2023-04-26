Why New Soun, Alaafin Haven’t Emerged, By Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that the state government is insistent on due process in the emergence of a new Alaafin of Oyo and a new Soun of Ogbomoso.

The stool of the Soun of Ogbomoso has remained unoccupied since Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Adeyemi joined his ancestors in 2021. The story remains with the Alaafin of Oyo stool since Oba Lamidi Adeyemi joined his ancestors last year.

Explaining the delay in announcing their successors during the swearingin of Justice Iyabo Yerima as the Chief Judge of the state in Ibadan on Tuesday, Makinde said the state government is in touch with the relevant authorities regarding the vacant thrones.

The governor said: “While coming to the office this morning, I saw in the news that the installation of a new Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomoso is being delayed by me.

“What they fail to say is that I have already communicated that the institutional framework should be followed in the selection of a new Alaafin and new Soun. “When you follow due process, things generally work out more efficiently.

We have gone through, in this state, a situation where a king was removed by the judiciary after being on the throne for over 22 years and I said to myself that not under my watch are we going to repeat the same mistake.

“I will rather delay and have due process followed and then we know that if anybody decides to go to court after that, the exer – cise will be a nullity. I believe this is what we need in Nigeria right now, strong institutions but we also need people to build strong institutions.”