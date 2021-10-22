Sports

Why NFF reinstated Salisu as Rohr’s assistant after corruption ban

Ex-international Joseph Yobo is not providing robust technical assistance to the Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr which has now forced the Nigeria Football Federation to reinstate the former Chief Coach of the team Salisu Yusuf after serving out his suspension. Salisu was banned for one year by the NFF (NFF) after he was found culpable of attempting to collect bribes to feature some players when he was in charge of the home-based Super Eagles at the CHAN competition.

It was believed the incident could mark the end of his career as a national team coach but he is now back at his desk. According to the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, the reinstatement of the former Kano Pillars, Enyimba FC and Rangers International FC coach by the NFF board was on the recommendation of the NFF Technical Department.

“The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation has approved the reinstatement of Coach Salisu Yusuf to his position as Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles and Head Coach of the Super Eagles B team, with effect from 1st November 2021,” Sanusi said in a statement that was released by the Media Director of the NFF Demola Olajire on Thursday. However, a source in the federation told our correspondent that, “the plan was to fortify the Eagles technical bench with Salisu shortly before the African Cup of Nations but the embarrassing 1-0 win by the central African Republic forced the NFF to hasten the decision. This development has not affected Yobo’s membership of the crew but he will have to continue learning under Rohr and Salisu.”

