Why NGX focuses on retail expansion, digital transformation – Popoola

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), Mr Temi Popoola, has said that NGX would continue to intensify efforts aimed at driving retail expansion and digital transformation targeted at building endto- end platforms and leveraging partnerships with market intermediaries.

The move is to enhance the distribution of capital market products and services. The CEO said in Lagos that these partnerships would support financial inclusion initiatives and improve retail investor’s coverage.

He said: “One of the goals the NGX Limited hopes to achieve in 2022 is to improve retail investor participation in the market by designing products that will meet their needs.”

Popoola disclosed that this year, the management would focus “on key initiatives aimed at growing the capital market for the benefit of all key stakeholders, maximising our business transformation initiatives to ensure that our market is on a trajectory towards improving retail participation, technology adoption, innovation competence and building a very robust marketplace for capital products and services.

“We will also prioritise our efforts to evolve the capital market ecosystem to enable capital formation for technology-driven companies, thereby establishing wealth accretion opportunities for emerging sectors such as fintech and Tech start-ups.

“Enhancing policy advocacy to support the creation of a market structure is critical to achieving these aspirations and we will fur-ther our stakeholder engagement to create a market wherein NGX is strategically positioned in the capital flow value chain to lead inclusive policy change in critical market- related issues including but not limited to policy advocacy, regulatory and stakeholder engagements as well as collaborations.”

He informed participants at the event that the exchange was committed to providing a reliable, efficient and adaptable exchange hub in Africa for investors and businesses to save and to access capital.

Popoola added: “Leveraging our investments in business innovation, our diversified range of products and services, and our robust platform for engagement, we are well on our way to achieving our aspiration to be Africa’s preferred exchange hub.

