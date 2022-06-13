Business

Why NGX focuses on retail expansion, digital transformation – Popoola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), Mr Temi Popoola, has said that NGX would continue to intensify efforts aimed at driving retail expansion and digital transformation targeted at building endto- end platforms and leveraging partnerships with market intermediaries.

 

The move is to enhance the distribution of capital market products and services. The CEO said in Lagos that these partnerships would support financial inclusion initiatives and improve retail investor’s coverage.

 

He said: “One of the goals the NGX Limited hopes to achieve in 2022 is to improve retail investor participation in the market by designing products that will meet their needs.”

 

Popoola disclosed that this year, the management would focus “on key initiatives aimed at growing the capital market for the benefit of all key stakeholders, maximising our business transformation initiatives to ensure that our market is on a trajectory towards improving retail participation, technology adoption, innovation competence and building a very robust marketplace for capital products and services.

 

“We will also prioritise our efforts to evolve the capital market ecosystem to enable capital formation for technology-driven companies, thereby establishing wealth accretion opportunities for emerging sectors such as fintech and Tech start-ups.

 

“Enhancing policy advocacy to support the creation of a market structure is critical to achieving these aspirations and we will fur-ther our stakeholder engagement to create a market wherein NGX is strategically positioned in the capital flow value chain to lead inclusive policy change in critical market- related issues including but not limited to policy advocacy, regulatory and stakeholder engagements as well as collaborations.”

 

He informed participants at the event that the exchange was committed to providing a reliable, efficient and adaptable exchange hub in Africa for investors and businesses to save and to access capital.

 

Popoola added: “Leveraging our investments in business innovation, our diversified range of products and services, and our robust platform for engagement, we are well on our way to achieving our aspiration to be Africa’s preferred exchange hub.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Gridlock: Non-oil export drops by 35%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

ACCESS Agricultural cargoes delayed on port access roads   Following the unending gridlock along the Apapa Wharf corridor, the country’s nonoil export experienced a drastic drop within one year. Findings by New Telegraph revealed a 35 per cent dip, representing N1.12 trillion from N4.77 trillion in 2019 to N3.19 trillion in 2020.   It was […]
Business

‘Nigeria may sink if subsidy stays beyond 2022’

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

SUSTAINABILITY The cost on fuel imported  into the country is so  huge that government can no longer sustain it   Nigeria may collapse as a nation in the event that the Federal Government fails to put an end to subsidy on imported petroleum products in July this year, the Managing Director, Petrocam Nigeria Limited, Mr […]
Business

Firm introduces water heater range into Nigerian market

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Ariston Thermo Heating Technology Nigeria Limited, member of the Ariston Thermo Group, global leader in thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial usage, has introduced the Ariston Aures range of instant water heater into the Nigerian market. Announcing the introduction of the new range into the market, the Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica