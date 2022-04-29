Why Nigeria abstained from voting at UN over sanctions against Russia, by FG

The Federal Government has said Nigeria still has strong diplomatic ties with both Russia and Ukraine regardless of the ongoing war between the two countries. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, said this during a weekly briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Committee at the Presidential Villa. Dada said Nigeria decided to abstain from voting at the United Nations (UN) over sanctions against Russia for allegedly flouting human rights in her ongoing hostilities against Ukraine.

He also said the faceoff between the Ghanaian authorities and Nigerian traders would soon end as the Ghanaian government had consented to the proposal of earmarking distinct space for Nigerians to do their business. Fielding questions on where Nigeria stands in the Russia/Ukraine war, Dada said: “For now, Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with Russia and Ukraine are intact.

We have very good diplomatic relations with Ukraine; we have very good diplomatic relations with Russia.” The minister added: “When you abstain, that’s a vote in the UN; you’re not sitting on the fence. The reason why we abstained is contingent on the fact that the outcome of the investigations of the abuse of human rights has not been determined yet.

It’s just that some countries were in a hurry to nail Russia and we will not be part of that.” Commenting on the trade dispute between Ghanaian authorities and Nigerian traders, he said several diplomatic measures had been taken to address the matter.

The dispute between the two countries worsened following the eviction of Nigerian traders in 2007 and the closing of over 300 Nigerian traders’ shops in 2018. In 2018, the problem was aggravated by Ghana’s efforts to enforce the GIPC Trade Act which required non-Ghanaian traders to have an investment portfolio of $1 million to engage in any retail business in Ghana. The minister recounted that the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, deployed parliamentary diplomacy by engaging their Ghanaian counterparts with a view to reviewing the obnoxious law.

