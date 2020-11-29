Why Nigeria can’t exit depression soon –Primate Ayodele

With Christmas festivities around the corner, the fiery leader of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has frowned at what he described as the state of anarchy and the lack of police presence on the streets of Nigeria.

He also hinted that the Federal Government goofed when the Minister of Finance told the nation that Nigeria will get out of its second wave of recession on December 20, this year.

Primate Ayodele slammed the government over the disturbing level of insecurity, during an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph in Lagos. He reiterated that Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb, adding that the nation needs a lot of prayers.

“There is no security. What is Buhari doing that he cannot sack the Service Chiefs?” he asked. According to the Primate, the nation’s Service Chiefs are no longer active and fit to continue to occupy the headship of the security apparatuses of Nigeria. He also wondered if President Buhari is happy seeing people dying. His words:

“See, gunmen went into the Mosque and killed people; bandits attack the military, every day it is deaths, deaths and more deaths we celebrate. And when we hear these deaths, it’s annoying and painful. The police is also afraid because of what they have encountered in the process of fighting increase disenchantment with the prevailing insecurity in the country.

“Where are the police reforms this government promised? The Inspector General of Police is there; yet the police are not on the roads. And this has exposed Nigerians to danger. People will be travelling for Christmas to celebrate with their relatives back home. They are already exposed to robbers’ attacks on the highways.”

The cleric advised the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force to be active, courageous and come out to perform their constitutional duties to the nation; adding that President Buhari has no business remaining in power if his government wants every citizen to secure themselves individually as the case now appears.

His words: “It means that President Buhari has to resign. I said it in 2018 that he should resign and hand government over to the right people. People criticised me then. This is what I said: ‘Saraki will serve only four years. I still come back to Saraki that he is the only person that can beat Buhari. I don’t care about what happened in his state.

I am talking about what I know that it is not Atiku. But PDP failed to listen to all this advice.'” Reacting to the second wave of economic recession which he predicted earlier in 2019, the renowned Prophet said that government goofed when it declared that Nigeria would come out of the recession on December 20.

“I want to make it clear that President Muhammadu Buhari has no capacity any more to control the situation in Nigeria. Buhari is old as well. How can his minister say that Nigeria will come out of the recession on December 20?

This very recession can take Nigeria longer time except they are deceiving us.” He further stated the President’s cabinet is packed with some people he said should not be there. “That is why there are political opportunists in his government; and they are not ready to help the man.

What I am saying is, Nigeria cannot come out of recession in December. It will take another nine or 10 months to come out of it because this is a big recession and the government doesn’t want to listen.” Primate Ayodele further attributed the problem of the country to what he described as government’s love for lies. “This government likes lies.

They just want people to say that government is doing well when the government is not doing well at all. That is wrong, things don’t work that way. Now the recession is here again, take it or leave it, it will take Nigeria seven, eight, nine or 10 months to come out of it. “We give advice because we can see ahead of time.

We also have security report; our security report is God, who is the ultimate and the author of prophecy.

A nation without vision will perish. Nigeria is perishing because it does not listen to prophecy and the word of God. She lacks the quality to rely on the word of God and would have favoured her but she doesn’t want to take that.

The reason for the negligence of God’s guidance is because Nigeria is being ruled by the cultic; and until the right people begin to rule, Nigeria will not make progress.”

Primate Ayodele also expressed disenchantment with what he described as confrontational approach and harassment government has adopted in its handling of the #ENDSARS promoters and issues arising from the protest.

He said: “We do not have a government that is peaceful in it’s dealings with citizens. We have a government that is selfish; we have a government that is dictatorial; we have a government that is very harsh, we have a government that is not reasoning with the people who voted it into power.”

The cleric also insisted that it’s even the Federal Government that is creating the anarchy in the country. “This issue about the #EndSARS protest and shooting at Lekki Toll Plaza is a very simple mathematics.

Why can’t the Minister of lnformation produce genuine evidence of what happened at the Lekki Toll Plaza. “CNN has brought out a different evidence.

Now bring your own evidence. Is it the contradiction between the military and the Governor of Lagos State? This means that this Buhari-led government has missed the point,” Ayodele stated.

He took another swipe at the government’s poor management of the country’s security saying: “And that is why there should be state police. I don’t support Amotekun, but with this situation it is necessary we go on with regional police, because government will also misuse Amotekun for political purposes.

“I have said it earlier that towards the end of Buhari’s government, the international community will get involved in Nigeria’s matters and that Buhari’s second term in office will not favour Nigeria. Look at hardship, too much of hardship and people are not happy with Buhari’s government,” the Primate lamented.

According to him: “People are bitter, but no one wants to come out and say the truth. I don’t know why the pastors who are close to the corridors of power don’t speak the simple truth.”

He added that many governors are not performing. He regretted that the governors will always get angry if anyone points out that they are not performing.

“That’s why some people don’t want to speak truth to power and that’s why they are unable to manage so many things. “#ENDSARS is a very simple thing.

Why can’t we say the truth and let the devil be ashamed. We are far from the truth that we need prayers” the Primate stressed. Invariably, he went ahead to dish out more prophecies.

On the bye-elections coming up in different states of the federation, Primate Ayodele said: “Let’s take it this way. There is going to be a by-election in Bayelsa, give it to PDP; in Imo State, without any form of rigging; give it to PDP.

In Plateau State, give it to APC; in Lagos there is going to be some technicalities. APC is loosing ground in the state and they don’t know it.

That is why I said that Tinubu will be rubbished politically. If there is a straight election without magomago, APC will leave Lagos or loose Lagos, if anyone wants to contest that let the person come out. “But the fact remains that PDP does not have a strong candidate for the by-election so give to APC.

Having said that, there is an election coming in Ghana. If Mahama is a serious person he will knock out his opponent. But I am not seeing Mahama being that serious.

Except Mahama concentrates campaign work on the Northern Region of Ghana, that is when he can win. I can tell you that the incumbent and opponent are making a lot of waves over Mahama, but if Mahama can work harder on the northern region he will be victorious. He should forget the victory if he cannot capture that region.”

He continued: “I said before Biden was chosen to contest against Donald Trump that Trump will loose the American Presidential election. And now the result is out and Trump lost the election.” He regretted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a very weak party. “Otherwise PDP would have been using all of these anomalies of the ruling APC to knock the government.

That is why Aminu Tambuwal and Bukola Saraki should wake up. Abubakar Atiku should not contest in 2023 election. If he does, PDP will fail gallantly and PDP will go into oblivion. The fact is that the Presidency will be zoned to their side and they should take an Igbo man as Vice Presidential candidate.

That will help the party accomplish victory. “North Central has not taken anything, and for Igbo Presidency, Umahi cannot achieve it. He has ruined his political career by dumping PDP to APC for the quest for Igbo Presidency. He cannot even get Vice President. “PDP must do some adjustments before it can win the 2023 Presidential election.

APC has been weakened except some other candidates come from the APC to help them. APC is going. Anambra election, except APC rigs it, PDP will win, its between PDP and APGA. APGA must get a very good candidate if it wants to defeat PDP in Anambra State.

Let Buhari even move his office to Anambra, his party will not win. Even with Umahi as an incumbent governor, if election is conducted in Ebonyi State today, PDP will win, mark my words,” the Oracle of God further predicted.

In a separate interview with our correspondent on the issues of #EndSARS, insecurity and government’s inability to heed his prophetic warning, the President of Pentecostal Ministers Forum and General Overseer of

Kings in Christ International Ministries, Archbishop Chidi Anthony concurred with Primate Ayodele’s observations. The Archbishop noted that when Primate Ayodele said that Bukola Saraki is the only person that can beat Buhari at the 2019 Presidential election, people called him different names.

“When he said that Abubakar Atiku cannot defeat Buhari, some people described him as a political pastor. When he said in 2019 that Nigeria will go into another recession, people said his prophecy was just a permutation.

“Likewise, when he said that Oshiomhole will not complete his term, some people discharged it as a guess work. When he said that Obaseki will leave APC and go to PDP, people said that Obaseki has given him money.

When he said that Akeredolu will win in Ondo some people began saying that somebody might be giving him information.

And ahead of the American election, the Democrats and the Republican parties put a call through to him, asking him to clarify his prophecy concerning the election, in 2018 before Joe Biden was selected to contest against Donald Trump, Primate Ayodele was the first to drop Joe Biden’s name. He also was the first prophet to say that Kamala is the person who can join together with Biden to give the Democrats victory.

Now he is again speaking the mind of God. “I think that our political leaders should pay more attention to prophecies by genuine Oracles of God like Primate Ayodele,” Archbishop Chidi Anthony said.

He also advised the a Federal Government to be more sensitive to the sufferings of the masses and also to adopt a reconciliatory approach to solving the issues engendered by the #EndSARS protest

