‘Why Nigeria/Citrus Orana remains the best oranges’

The best oranges of very good quality and having undergone no chemical treatment are now accessible on the Nigerian market.

Orana, an orange producer and processor based in Benin, provides Nigerian consumers with well-maintained oranges after washing and sorting. Orana is a registered trademark and a benchmark for the production and processing of oranges in Africa…

Get the best oranges from Orana in Lagos, the Nigerian capital, precisely at the Ketu and Mile 12 market. A tour of these markets to offer you the best oranges, carefully sorted for you by Orana. So, stock up on vitamin C with these very good quality oranges.

All green, juicy and very sweet, Orana oranges are very popular in the sub-region. And like Beninese, Nigerians and Togolese are already adopting the 100% natural oranges produced by Orana, whose ambition is to promote local production.

With a partnership with thousands of producers from family farms and favoring a sustainable fruit growing process, Orana is positioned to better meet customer expectations. From the availability to the accessibility of oranges, a reliable and efficient mechanism is put in place so that there is no shortage on the market.

“Everything is done to offer the best fruit to our customers, our fresh fruit offer being treated with particular care,” reassured Togbédji Ahokpa, CEO of Orana.

And to continue “To fulfill our various orders, our specialized teams use their hands and scissors to maintain the integrity of the fruit. Then we proceed to a manual sorting. At this stage we select, wash and brush our fruits before packing them“.

Orana’s organic oranges are grown in the most natural conditions possible, excluding the use of synthetic chemicals, GMOs and limiting the use of inputs.

The option of production based on artisanal cultivation techniques testifies to the company’s vision of offering the best fruit to its customers. Among the varieties generally produced, we find the Pineapple, the Tangelo (mixed orange/mandarin), the Wikiwane, the Fortune, the Valencia late. One of the most consumed fruits in the world because of its nutritional and nutritional values, the orange is presented as “a fairly complete fruit”, essential for the well-being of everyone, including pregnant women.

Not to mention that orange also strengthens the immune system. Consuming Orana oranges means eating fruits of high health quality and guaranteeing well-being. Orana therefore opens its doors to Nigerians! Orana, the good taste of fruit!

Orana: The African orange giant is positioning itself

With its ambition to make the orange one of the top two commodities in the ECOWAS space in the coming years, Orana embodies a real revolution in the production and processing of citrus fruits in Benin and soon in several countries of the sub-Saharan Africa. -region. The orange producing and processing company has big ambitions that go far beyond Africa.

And the company benefits from the confidence of the Beninese government to achieve the unprecedented. By way of illustration, since October 27, 2021, the government has decided, in the Council of Ministers, to entrust the relaunch of the Benin orange juice production plant, based in the municipality of Za-Kpota to the company Orana, led by Togbedji Ahokpa.

And since then, substantial investments have been made to enhance this factory, which has never worked since its installation in 2013.

While the first products from the Factory will soon be available for tasting, Orana is committed to a dynamic partnership with citrus producer cooperatives. In addition to processing oranges into concentrate, Orana intends to produce natural orange juice and market it.

While ECOWAS countries produce oranges, it is difficult or even impossible to afford natural orange juice on the market.

And Orana intends to reverse the situation thanks to the Za-Kpota Orange Processing Plant, which could make ECOWAS one of the main producers of oranges and natural orange juice in Africa. The main challenge remains, besides the organization of the sector, the fluidification of the flow circuits.

“Orana believes that Africa must reveal itself through the promotion of its local orange production as well as the natural orange juice produced on the continent. The objective is not to export outside of Africa but to produce in Africa for Africans,” says Togbédji Ahokpa, CEO of Orana. Fill up on vitamin C with Orana.

