Why Nigeria does not need more media regulatory bills

In recent times, the National Assembly has deployed tremendous legislative energy into initiating bills aimed at the improved regulation of the media space in the country.

The lawmakers claimed that the bills were not intended to gag the media industry, but to ensure a responsible use of the media space by people, at all times. The on-going legislative moves are in sync with the preference of the Executive branch of government, whose top functionaries have, covertly or otherwise, prompted the National Assembly into the present action.

The same functionaries have, at different engagements with the Parliament and media professionals, claimed that the media industry was being used by some people to undermine the sovereignty and security of the country, thereby arguing that there was need for laws to limit the use of the media space by the people

The present legislative effort to further restrict the freedom of expression brings back the better-forgotten unpleasant memories of the obnoxious Public Officers Protection Against False Publication Decree 4 of 1984 promulgated by the Federal Military Government of Major-General Muhammadu Buhari. Commonly referred to as Decree 4,the law shared toxic similarity with the Newspaper Ordinance of 1917 considered as punishable, any media report, whether true or false, which subjected a public officer to ridicule or embarrassment.

Two journalists of “The Guardian”, namely its then Senior Diplomatic Correspondent ,Mr. Tunde Thompson and the then newspaper’s Assistant News Editor, Mr. Nduka Irabor became the first victims of the Decree 4 as they were sent to prison by the trial judge, Justice Joshua Olalere Ayinde. Three developments will remain engraved in the minds of the populace regarding the Decree 4 legal battle. Rising to the challenge of a responsible employer,

“The Guardian” threw its weight behind her workers and put at their disposal, a robust legal representation. Nigeria’s first Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN ), Chief Frederick Rotimi Alade Williams, also a Queen’s Counsel (QC),led a team of lawyers to put up a stout defence for the duo of Messrs Thompson and Irabor.

A yet another striking development during the trial was the resolute stand of the journalists to respect the confidentiality of their sources regardless of the insistence of the court.

The Decree 4 shared toxic similarity with one of the earliest media regulatory laws in Nigeria, the Newspaper Ordinance of 1917,in the sense that, truth was not a defence .

We state unequivocally that there is nothing wrong in ensuring that every human conduct is an act in moderation, to the extent that a critical stakeholder like the government does not abdicate its responsibility of ensuring the security and welfare of the people, as illustrated in the concept of social contract.

Terrorism, insurgency, arson, thuggery, rape, open grazing, attack and destruction of some communities, extra-judicial killings, abduction and demand for ransom, are some of the acts of criminality that currently manifest themselves in disturbing proportions, and indicate that the government has, in error, abdicated its responsibility, as defined by the concept of social contract.

Another pointer to the dereliction of duty and violation of the oath of office, administered on Mr. President is the continued appointment of individuals from specific parts of the country to sensitive judicial, security, military and civil service positions as well as the over-concentration of capital projects in the same areas that have remained the major beneficiaries of the appointments.

The referred actions, like the flawed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), as well as other forms of injustice and inequity, compromise national sovereignty and security and will continue.

Some of the contradictions alluded to, are either directly or indirectly caused by the government through some of its policies, skewed to favour people from specific areas.

One of them, unfortunately, we observe with displeasure, is the reluctance of the Federal Government to deploy its might in unmasking the sponsors of terrorism, insurgency, abduction and attacks on some communities by suspected herdsmen.

There has also been noticeable lack of interest by the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federation in diligently prosecuting all those involved in terrorism, insurgency, thuggery, arson and attacks on communities by suspected herdsmen, abduction as well as demand for ransom. To the dismay of all, there has been haste in pronouncing the suspected terrorists repentant without subjecting them to diligent prosecution.

In addition, more funds are canvassed by security organizations which are an extension of the executive branch of government, and approved by the National Assembly.

How could a country be said to be diligently fighting insecurity by merely deploying more funds into the exercise without embarking on a multi-layered approach that should include, among others, committed prosecution of the suspects, unmasking of the sponsors and the immediate upgrading of the quality to reflect the highest yearnings of the people.

The media space offers the people the opportunity of holding the government accountable by ventilating their grievances over the referred and other absurdities. Through this means, the drift by the governing elite is checkmated and remedied through feedback, considered inevitable in the securing of legitimacy over the government’s policies and programmes.

The push for the enhanced media regulation is an indication of the frowns of disapproval of the ruling elite of the right free speech, granted the people by the 1948 United Nations Convention of Fundamental Human Rights and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and used by them to compel the government to retrace some of her erratic steps.

The Federal Government’s discomfort over the vibrant use of the media space started midway into the first term of this administration when it complained of hate speech as a force capable of worsening the problems.

The right of the people to peacefully protest, as is the norm in democracies across the world, became suppressed under the guise of maintaining public peace.

A regulatory agency like the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has transformed into an accuser, prosecutor and judge in matters that she is an interested party of. The NBC will accuse, almost unilaterally consider the case, go ahead to determine the fate of the accused broadcasting organisations and enforce the sanction on the identified victim.

The sanction on an adjudged victim broadcasting stations usually oscillates between a withdrawal of licence and the imposition of a crippling fine. The recent ban of a micro-blogging outfit, Twitter, is a further manifestation of the intolerance of the Federal Government of the rising level of media surveillance, which is critical for result-producing governance.

About 40 million Nigerians, before the ban, used Twitter, not only for their social interactions, but also to earn their livelihoods, thereby supporting economic growth of the nation through the payment of taxes among other ways.

With the ban, the Twitter-induced economic activities have been eclipsed, with the country being deprived of the opportunity to earn revenue through taxation, as millions of Nigerians have lost their livelihoods.

New Telegraph is surprised that an administration which, as an opposition party, relied on the strength of the traditional and social media as well as multiple protests, including the extensivelyhyped “Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG )” Campaign, to wrestle power in 2015.The then President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria ,Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, should be commended for being an epitome of democratic values, in his exemplary display of restraint from any form of restriction of the traditional and social media, even in the face of demonstrably provocative, toxic and often exaggerated messaging from the then opposition party.

The citizens will likely experience more hellish experiences with the imposition of additional regulations as there may be little or no outlet for the surveillance, evaluation and feedback which usually come from the people.

The polity will be constantly overheated with the governing elite lacking the presence of mind to enjoy the greedily- accumulated wealth. The Law of Defamation is a comprehensive media regulatory legal instrument bill. It consists of the Law of Slander and that of Libel.

The Law of Slander regulates the freedom of expression in the broadcast sub-sector of the media industry leaving the Law of Libel to do likewise in the print category of the same industry. The courts of competent jurisdiction will likely find the Law of Defamation useful in living up to the demands of the adjudicative activism in the face of cases relating to the abuse of the freedom of expression.

This is why we enjoin all Nigerians, regardless of their socioeconomic, religious and political affiliations, professional bodies as well as civil society organisations to join hands with the media professionals and the media-related bodies, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Radio, Television and Theatre Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO ), Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) and the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB) to put an end to further muzzling of the right to free speech through harsher media regulatory bills.

