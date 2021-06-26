Why Nigeria must achieve 27% family planning target –Experts

Experts drawn from the health sector have stressed the need for Nigeria to meet the National Family Planning Target of 27 per cent, as this would help address issues of maternal mortality, sexual reproductive health, and population explosion among others.

At a media chat organised by Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP) and Hewlett Voices Project on Friday in Abuja, they expressed worry that the uptake of family planning services in the country may continue to hover around 15 per cent unless the government and relevant stakeholders take deliberate steps to change the narrative.

The project director AAFP, Dr. Ejike Oji, noted there was a gradual decline in the total fertility rate in the country presently at 5.3 per cent from 6.3 per cent within the last few years. He added that due to gaps in the FP2020 global commitments on family planning, the process has been extended to 2030 after a global review.

Ejike, who noted that Nigeria was lagging behind said unlike the FP2020, the FP2030 would shift its focus to the sub-national; the states and local government areas, carry the youths, women and media along, reflect the country-led and country driven mandate of the new partnership and strengthen accountability and transparency of government, donors and other partners. According to him, there was need for Nigeria to attain 4% fertility rate, accessible and relevant massive investment in healthcare, accessible and relevant education, create an enabling environment for business to boost foreign direct investment, and create room for civility, fairness and equity. He said: “We can only transit if we do all these things deliberately and sustainably for the next 20 years.” Dr. Okai Haruna, from Hewlett Voices Project, disclosed that one major challenge confronting FP in the country was the absence of credible data. He insisted that:”There is need for proper data for evidence based advocacy at the national and sub-national levels.” Veteran Journalist, Moji Makanjuola, maintained that family planning has become an integral part of any nation’s development, saying that there was an urgent need to improve family planning uptake in the country to reduce the high incidence rate of maternal mortality and unloved children being given birth to.

