News

Why Nigeria must achieve 27% family planning target –Experts

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Experts drawn from the health sector have stressed the need for Nigeria to meet the National Family Planning Target of 27 per cent, as this would help address issues of maternal mortality, sexual reproductive health, and population explosion among others.

At a media chat organised by Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP) and Hewlett Voices Project on Friday in Abuja, they expressed worry that the uptake of family planning services in the country may continue to hover around 15 per cent unless the government and relevant stakeholders take deliberate steps to change the narrative.

The project director AAFP, Dr. Ejike Oji, noted there was a gradual decline in the total fertility rate in the country presently at 5.3 per cent from 6.3 per cent within the last few years. He added that due to gaps in the FP2020 global commitments on family planning, the process has been extended to 2030 after a global review.

Ejike, who noted that Nigeria was lagging behind said unlike the FP2020, the FP2030 would shift its focus to the sub-national; the states and local government areas, carry the youths, women and media along, reflect the country-led and country driven mandate of the new partnership and strengthen accountability and transparency of government, donors and other partners. According to him, there was need for Nigeria to attain 4% fertility rate, accessible and relevant massive investment in healthcare, accessible and relevant education, create an enabling environment for business to boost foreign direct investment, and create room for civility, fairness and equity. He said: “We can only transit if we do all these things deliberately and sustainably for the next 20 years.” Dr. Okai Haruna, from Hewlett Voices Project, disclosed that one major challenge confronting FP in the country was the absence of credible data. He insisted that:”There is need for proper data for evidence based advocacy at the national and sub-national levels.” Veteran Journalist, Moji Makanjuola, maintained that family planning has become an integral part of any nation’s development, saying that there was an urgent need to improve family planning uptake in the country to reduce the high incidence rate of maternal mortality and unloved children being given birth to.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps indict NDDC mgt, says Ojougbo not qualified to head projects

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Committee on NDDC has indicted the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Apart from recommending that the EFCC investigate further, the committee also asked the IMC be made to refund the money used in travelling abroad to attend a graduation ceremony. These were part of the […]
News

Jacob Blake: ‘Three shot’ during third night of unrest in US city

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three people have been shot during a third night of unrest in the US city of Kenosha that was sparked by the police shooting of a black man, according to US media reports. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the New York Times that one person had been killed. The violence occurred during a […]
News

BBC and vindication of Nigerian Army on Lekki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Echoes of EndSARS protests in Nigeria will continue to reverberate. It is because an amazing blitzkrieg of fake news trailed it. The masterminds skillfully crafted it to divert attention from actualities. The killers and sponsors of the riotous mayhem in the guise of expressing public grievances were bent on compromising national security and therefore, twisted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica