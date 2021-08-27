Why Nigeria must develop tourism potentials, by NTDC boss

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has called on the governments at all levels to develop the numerous tourism potentials dotting the country. Director-General of NTDC, Mr. Foluronso Coker made the call yesterday while declaring open a two-day South-South stakeholders’ meeting for the sector. The theme; “The use of digital technology to revamp the tourism and hospitality industry amidst COVID-19 and security challenges in Nigeria.” The event, which was held at the main Conference Hall of Channel View Hotel in Calabar, Cross River State, attracted stakeholders in the hospitality industry across the South-South geo-political zone.

Coker, who said that oil was an exhausting commodity while tourism holds so many prospects for the economy and can generate huge income for the country and employment opportunity for citizens, noted: “The tourism sector holds the highest potential for the economic and employment opportunities in the country. With the COVID-19 restricting movements around the globe, money meant to be spent outside the country now circulates within and the hospitality industry is a great beneficiary of this.”

