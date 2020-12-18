Why Nigeria must diversify economy from oil, by Sylva

Following the effect of COVID-19 on the economy and decline in global oil prices, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has advised that to cushion the effect of future crude oil crashes, the country must undertake an aggressive diversification into non-oil businesses.

Sylva gave the advice in a keynote address delivered at the 13th Annual International Conference of Nigerian Association for Energy Economics (NAEE)/ International Association of Energy Economics (IAEE) yesterday in Abuja. The conference was with the theme, ‘Energy and Petroleum in a Post- COVID World.’ According to him, the first wave of the pandemic dealt a big blow to economies, through an alarming health crisis, thereby offsetting the dynamics of the global energy industry, which further exacerbated an already weakened demand, supply and price of energy. Sylva noted that this pushed the transforming energy industry into a state of major crisis, and what followed was a struggle for market share amongst producers and an economic consequence imminent in reduced national revenue, which in turn led to slow growth and development world over.

His words: “COVID-19 and the progressive decline in crude oil prices in 2020 has made it imperative for Nigeria to aggressively pursue the diversification of its portfolio to non-oil businesses, so as to cushion the effect of its future crash in crude oil prices and position the oil and gas industry for growth in the post-COVID world.”

Sylva, who warned it was unlikely normalcy would return to the sector anytime soon, said the second wave of the pandemic already in many countries of the world was still dampening the structure and dynamics of the energy industry. He maintained that the future and survival of many industry players is hinged on focusing on cleaner energy sources and their ability to deliver clear cost solutions. He added that the national oil companies with large low cost reserve positions would push to accelerate production, but that those with higher cost structures will struggle. “Due to reduced oil and gas revenue, lower national budgets will intensify debates about privatisation between oil reinvestment and social needs.

Some governments will use the crisis to spur support for energy transition and diversification. “Consequently the post- COVID-19 world will see the oil and gas industry accelerates its transition to cleaner energy sources, products and service delivery with clear paradigm shift from the traditional business models.

“Our strategy to strengthen the Nigerian oil and gas industry in the post-COVID-19 world is to transform our national oil company into diversified energy holding company to enable us respond swiftly to the twin challenges of future crash in crude oil prices and decarbonization by moving rapidly to becoming an energy holding company with more diverse interests.

“Consequently, we are strategically focused on our vast national gas resources as a critical transition fuel to help battle global warming, and function as a bridge between the dominant fossil fuels of today and the renewable energy of tomorrow.

“We expect that substituting traditional white products with gas will cushion the effects of deregulation of the downstream sector, stimulate economic growth, further improve Nigeria’s energy mix, drive investment and create enormous job opportunities for Nigeria,” he noted. On his part, Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Dr. Aliyu Gusau, lamented that the pandemic had disrupted the human capacity of the fund, which led to suspension of some of its activities outside the country. President of NAEE, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, in his contribution, said given the negative imprints of the pandemic, it had become necessary to critically understand and unravel how best to weather the inevitable storms in the energy sector to come out modified, strengthened and prepared to triumph as a nation.

