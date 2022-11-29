Why Nigeria must fast track research processes -TETFund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has emphasised the need for an agenda that can fast track the research process in Nigeria if the country must come out of its current situation any time soon.

Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Arc. Sonny Echono who gave the mandate to the Fund’s Research and Development Standing Committee (RSDC) when he met with their leadership led by its chairman, Prof. Anya Anya on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed profound gratitude for the services and hard work that has already gone into the project.

He said: “Our job is not done yet, in fact, we are almost still at the beginning and the task is not only significant but urgent. We have reached an important milestone in our national development that requires us taking new bearings, changing course, exploring all the alternatives to see how we can lift this country from where we presently are.

“You heard about Dubai but even Qatar is showcasing to the world now, a very small country and the whole of the world is watching and attention is focused on them. We have seen the type of infrastructural development that they have been able to bring to their people.

“No one can doubt the fact that Nigeria has one of the best brains in the world. Having assembled our best and given the dare circumstances and situation that we faced.”

