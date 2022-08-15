Why Nigeria must monetise its gas resources, by NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said it was critical for the country to monetise its gas resources, as such a step would help guarantee energy security, especially in the global energy transition period. The Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, who spoke while inaugurating a 12-member Flare Gas Commercialisation Programme Team in line with the Federal Government’s initiative to end gas flaring by 2025 in Abuja at the weekend, said as a nation, Nigeria must ensure it harnesses all available gas resources for value creation. Komolafe further announced that NUPRC was recommencing the process of issuing flare sites to technically competent companies, following a competitive bid process. He said: “This process has become crucial in view of the policy direction of the Federal Government to ensure all gas resources are developed for National development. The Commission is currently carrying out a study in conjunction with external technical resources to identify suitable flare sites for the auction process. “It was for the purpose that the committee of staff of the Commission was inaugurated to drive the process and coordinate implementation of the programme.” Against this backdrop, the Federal Government declared the period 2021 to 2030 as the “Decade of Gas”, a period within which the nation must shift focus from oil-centred exploitation to gas driven industrial development. Even though the World Bank has set 2030 as the target year to end gas flaring, Nigeria has not only set a country deadline for 2025, President Muhammadu Buhari made a commitment towards the Paris Agreement during the COP26 Leaders’ Summit to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2060. In 2016, the Federal Government initiated the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) to end flaring of natural gas by oil companies operating in the country. Although the initiative was well-received by stakeholders and industry watchers, unforeseen constraints truncated its execution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...