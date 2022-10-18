Why Nigeria must release $654m for food security, nutrition -Groups

The Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) and Food Basket Foundation International (FBFI), has urged the Federal Government to commit and release the $654 million recommended at the 2022 Humanitarian Response Programme for Nigeria, to address the crisis of food insecurity and nutrition in the country, as well as ensuring an improved livelihood for the people.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during a media parley to commemorate the 2022 World Food Day with the theme: “Leave No One Behind: Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life,” the groups regretted that despite improvements in nutrition, many people especially the extreme poor at the rural areas were still unable to access nutritious food.

The Chairman CS-SUNN, Ekene Ifedilichukwu and the Chief Executive Officer FBFI, Dr. Funmi Akinyele, insisted on the need for government to “prioritize the food and nutrition needs of the poorest and most vulnerable households in Nigeria by expanding and improving emergency food assistance and social protection protension grammes.”

They added that: “We lend our voices to the recommendation of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Programme for Nigeria to commit and release $451 million for food security, $59 million for livelihood and $144 million for nutrition interventions

