Why Nigeria needs Atiku as president – Alozie

Mr. Alozie Alozie is the Director-General of Atiku Campaign Stream, one of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s support groups. The United States-based Nigerian, in this interview, advances reasons why Nigeria needs the former vice-president as her next president. OLA JAMES reports

is renewed call for the restructuring of Nigeria; what is your take on that?

I don’t know why some Nigerians are afraid of restructuring of the country. What is bad in that? I will assure you that if the country is restructured, doors will be opened for massive development across board.

Nigeria is presently facing a lot of problems, vis-à-vis insecurity, youth unemployment and economic downturn, among others. How do you think this situation can be remedied?

That is why Nigerians still need Atiku to remedy this worrisome situation. You will agree with me that the former vicepresident has what it takes to take the country out of the woods.

It is a fact that scores of persons are working in Atiku’s business outfits across the country as skill and unskilled workers, so he knows what it takes to create jobs.

Besides, he has helped the needy and still assisting so many indigent Nigerians. Of course, the economy of the country will be diversified for the benefit of all, especially the average Nigerian, so they can heave a sigh of relief and also make them have a sense of belonging.

It is often said that Nigeria is the giant of Africa but the rate of development is being hampered by lots of factors; how do we get out of this quagmire?

You are not far from the truth, but I will tell you that all these things will be of the past if Atiku steps in as president.

However, there are major factors that need to tackle first for the country to move forward and they tribalism, nepotism and corruption that have eaten deep into the fabric of this country. It is pertinent that we all need to join hands to reduce or even eliminate these ugly trends.

The only man, who can do that, is Atiku. We cannot run away from the truth, hence there must be equal opportunity for all and sundry to be able to wrestle these cankerworms plaguing this great nation.

Beside these factors, what do you think is inhibiting the progress and development of the nation?

For us to continue to be the giant of Africa; there must be freedom of association as contained in our constitution. In fact, people should not be denied of their rights, there must be a deliberate policy to ensure that people enjoy freedom of association, worship, speech and religious tolerance at all times.

Nobody should be denied of these rights as contained in the constitution because Nigeria has grown to a stage whereby other African countries have to learn the tenets of democracy from us.

Apart from all these, Atiku will make Nigeria an investment heaven and bring back all the companies that left the shores of this country in droves in order to create jobs for our teeming jobless youths. Remember that an idle hand is the devil’s workshop. Above all, when our youths are gainfully employed, there will be no form of criminalities.

Don’t forget the adage that says that ‘an hungry man is an angry man.’ So, the problem of youth restiveness will be a top priority in Atiku’s administration.

Why do you think that the former vicepresident is the personality Nigerians need to remedy the present instability in the country?

There is no gain saying the fact that Atiku has all it takes to make this country better than as it is today.

It is glaring that Atiku is capable of bringing the past glory to this country as he will ensure the emergence of stronger institutions in Nigeria. Above all, he is a man of principle, integrity of a detribalized Nigerian who believes in playing politics, devoid of rancour and bitterness.

Presently, there is upsurge in kidnapping, killings and maiming of defenceless persons; how do we put an end to these heinous activities?

I have said earlier that Atiku is the only man Nigeria needs to bring peace to the country. We don’t need to live in fear all the time.

This is our beloved country and everybody has a duty to protect it and make Nigeria a stronger and virile nation.

What is your assessment of respect for rule of law under the present administration?

Remember that Atiku believes strongly in the rule of law. In fact, he is among distinguished Nigerians who believe on that. He practices it and also believes strongly that the rule of law should be the guiding principle in our polity.

So, Atiku will ensure that no one is oppressed hence he is always preaching love, peace, justice and equity and in all his doings.

