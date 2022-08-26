News Top Stories

Why Nigeria needs vibrant steel sector, by NASENI EVC

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Haruna, yesterday, made some recommendations on how to revive the nation’s steel sector. He said without fixing the steel industry, the nation’s automotive aspirations cannot be realized. He said the Federal Government should adopt the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model to fund steel complexes. He said Nigeria should not own more than 40% Equity in such partnerships.

Haruna, who made the submission in a presentation to the steel council in Abuja, said NASENI will invest in any venture, targeted at producing iron and steel products from Nigeria Raw Material, with the private sector and the steel council. He said the government should support local production by levying a development for tax on steel imported into Nigeria The professor said the government should raise funds or generate a fund for privatized Ajaokuta Steel with incentives to guarantee its completion.

He said: “In the past planning of 1958 and the post-independence, it was only the government that had the financial muscles to fund steel projects. “Now the private sector can conveniently undertake such investments to fund steel complexes but in PPP model.

The Federal Government of Nigeria should not own more than 40% equity in such a partnership.” Speaking further he said: “The new National Steel Council has to resist the temptation of using foreign consultants and the so-called development partners who are here to corrupt the officials and offer foreign travels as free meals to ensure the country’s geopolitical interference and sectional partisan politics.”

He assured the council that NASENI will seek its board’s approval to invest in any venture, targeted at producing iron and steel products from Nigeria Raw Material, with the private sector and the council. On the nation’s automotive dream, Haruna said it cannot be realized without a virile steel industry. The Chairman of the National Steel Council Mohammed, Murtala Aliyu, who was a former minister, said the steel sector at the moment was in bad shape. He said: “Nigeria’s steel sector is in a bad shape at the moment because if you look at our per capita consumption, it is below the African average by looking at our population and the quantum of steel required in the country, a lot has to be done. “What you will notice is that the steel sector has been running in bits and pieces, this is the first time since the enactment of the act 40 years ago that the council is being set up.”

 

