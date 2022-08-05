News

Why Nigeria, others are struggling for true democracy –DG DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has linked political instability in some African countries to the alienation of the people from the government. He also said many African countries are struggling to institutionalise democracy because of bad leadership and weak institutions. Bichi stated these at the 2022 Distinguished Personality Lecture organised by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15) in Abuja yesterday.

However, the DG, who was represented by the Director of Training, Brown Nkoaba, said a lot had been achieved by some African leaders, through focused leadership. He said: “Historically, there has been a significant transformation in the political systems in many African countries, some of which have enhanced regional security and development. “Worthy of note, here, are institutional changes that have transitioned from the racially-based apartheid regime in South Africa to non-racial democracy.

“Many civilian and military dictatorships have fallen for the establishment of the rule of law-based governance systems, characterised by constitutionalism, including reforms such as observation of pandemics in office. “However, many African countries are still struggling to deepen and institutionalise democratic niceties and culture as against governmental impunity, human rights violation, and abuse of executive powers, among others. “It is gratifying to note that most African regional organisations have a stated vocation of promoting democracy, but the foundations and institutions of political culture necessary to sustain liberal democracy can best be described as weak for most of the postcolonial era.” The Vice-Chancellor, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Prof. Aloysius-Michael Okolie said Nigeria must deal with the root cause of insecurity to end the menace. According to him, most African leaders are aware of the solutions to the problems but are not committed to resolving the issue due to

 



