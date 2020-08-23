Why Nigeria won’t fall into China’s debt trap, by experts

•Say waiver of sovereign immunity universal

•China loans less than 4% of national debt

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI takes a look at the recent controversy over the waiver-of-sovereignty clause in the rail construction contract between Nigeria and China and concludes that it was misplaced, wrongly focused on the technical issue of the waiver of sovereign immunity rather than on the underlying acute problem of Nigeria’s over-reliance on Chinese money and firms for its railway development

Waiver-of sovereign-immunity

According to a Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Charles Iroh of Iroh and Associates; waiverof- sovereign-immunity clauses are universal provisions in international contracts between private and sovereign parties. Private parties will usually seek such clauses upfront to prevent a sovereign party from invoking its sovereignty to shield its assets against any future enforcement of an arbitral award

. He said: “The position that a sovereign state should not use its sovereignty to deny a private party its entitlement in purely commercial transactions is well-established in English law.

Lord Denning held in Trendtex Trading v Central Bank of Nigeria (1977) 1 QB 529, a case involving Nigeria and a private company, that if a government operates in the market place, it “should be subject to all the rules of the market place.”

However, Head of Department of Economics, University of Abia State, Prof Ben Ikeotuonye said that a waiver-of-sovereignimmunity clause in any contract between China and a developing country is a different matter. “This is because it won’t be purely commercial transaction.

Rather, China uses its Belt and Road Initiative (B&RI) as global investment and lending programme to trap vulnerable countries in unsustainable debt. As a global infrastructure development strategy, the B&RI is being used to fund infrastructure projects in developing countries that are not economically viable or affordable.”

Simiarly, Yunnan Chen, a scholar at John Hopkins University, said, in a paper for the United States Institute for Peace, that the modus operandi of China’s Export-Import (Exim) Bank is to help Chinese firms in winning overseas contracts, encouraging those state-owned firms to “push economically unviable projects with the backing of Chinese state finance.”

He further said that: “Even when feasibility

studies do not support a project, even when multilateral lenders, such the World Bank and the IMF, refused to lend towards a project, and even when bilateral lenders and private investors would not touch a project with a barge pool, China will always give loans for it, particularly with respect to railway constructions, a core focus of the B&RI.”

Prof Ikeotuonye and Iroh agreed that there is nothing unusual about the controversial clause, saying: “it’s the kind of the waiverof- sovereign-immunity clause that exists in any contract between sovereign and private parties. Yet, the implication is that if Nigeria cannot pay back the Chinese loans, China can seize Nigerian assets, including assets linked to the railways.”

Also, the Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi had attempted to clarify the purpose of the clause and described it as a waiver of immunity which would allow China pursue paths, including arbitration, to settle possible disputes over payments. “They (the Chinese) are saying, if you are not able to pay, don’t stop us from taking back those items that will help us recover our funds.

And it’s a standard clause, whether it’s with America you signed it or with Britain or any country, because they want to know they can recover their money,” he explained in a press release last week. However, Iroh said that what makes the clause scarier is that China is aggressive in enforcing such anti-immunity clauses. In 2018, when Sri Lanka could not service the loans it took from China to build its Hambantota port, China forced its government to hand over the port and 15,000 acres of land around it for 99 years!

Reps probe emotional

Prof Ikeotuonye wondered why the National Assemby is raising the recent alarm, as it is on record that they approved the loans before they secured by government. “Even the one rejected by the 8th NASS, the current NASS have approved them.

Are telling Nigerians that they didn’t do a vetting of the loans before approving them is their another thing to the probe now that it seems like politicians have started 2023 political manoverings.”

While adopting the motion sponsored by Rolland Igbakpa at the plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the House of Reps members resolved to set up a high-powered investigative committee to probe the loan deals with a view to ascertaining their viability, regularise and possibly renegotiate them in the best interest of Nigerians. Igbakpa (representing Ethiope East/West Federal Constituency of Delta State) said in a chat with reporters shortly after the motion was passed without any dissenting voice that there is more to the loans than meet the eye.

The lawmaker argued that the gesture from the Chinese authorities could just be a gimmick to drag the country back to the dark days of debt burden that previous administrations had rescued the country. But Prof Ikeotuonye said that it is yet to be understood how Nigeria cannot be able repay a loan that will take 20 years to repay with seven years moratorium.

According to him, what should be the concern of Nigerians is whether the projects worth the amount said to have been spent on them and if they are viable.

“As far as I am concerned, most of the rail projects, especially the Lagos-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri, Abuja-Kaduna and Calabar-Lagos, can be variable if they are properly managed.”

The China loans

Indication is that the proposed railway related loans from China are probably close to $20 billion. Recently, the transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, said $1.6 billion was needed to fix Lagos-Ibadan route; $5.3 billion for Ibadan-Kano route; $3.2 billion for Part Harcourt-Maiduguri route and $11.1 billion for Lagos-Calabar route. Also, the Debt Management Office (DMO) recently published a data revealed Nigeria’s total indebtedness to China is less than 4 per cent of the Nation’s $79 billion debt.

That’s about $3 billion, all borrowed on projectbasis to build infrastructure.

Debt diplomacy/Conspiracy theory

The controversy comes on the back of an established narrative about China’s “debt diplomacy” in Africa which has been particularly trumpeted by the United States, particularly under the Trump administration.

In the face of its perceived dwindling influence across the continent in stark contrast to China’s sharp rise, the US has argued that China’s posturing as a willing backer for expensive infrastructural projects is an elaborate play to entrap African countries in debt.

It’s a sentiment that’s been supported by the reality that African countries, including Kenya and Ethiopia, are struggling with Chinese debt. With Nigeria increasingly desperate for external funding in the face of a COVID-19 induced cash crunch, there’s lingering fear that its debt burden might escalate given the grim economic outlook.

As oil earnings—its main revenue source—have long been undercut by falling production levels, oil price drips and most recently, a near total shutdown of the global oil economy. Africa’s largest economy has been unable to fully fund national budgets over the past few years.

As such, Nigeria has increasingly relied on loans for big-ticket infrastructure projects and has particularly leaned on Chinese financial and technical support to build out its transport network. So far, China has offered loans to back eleven ongoing large-scale infrastructural projects, leaving Nigeria’s debt to China at $3.1 billion—11.2 per cent of its external debt as of March 31.

Gloomy outlook

With the economy likely on the path to a recession, government revenues particularly non-oil revenues could remain depressed this quarter and the next. This means the government will still need to rely on debt borrowing to fund its operations.

Just recently, the national assembly approved another $5.5 billion in debt borrowing for the Federal Government piling more pressure on Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio. Though the latest rise in crude oil prices presents a silver lining, Nigeria still faces a cut in its crude oil output and will earn less oil revenue than was projected.

The government has also cut its crude oil benchmark as contained in the MTEF. “Crude oil production volume has been revised downwards from the 2.18 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the 2020 Budget to 1.9 mbpd (out of which 400kbpd is condensate).

This reflects recent oil output cut by the OPEC and its allies to stabilize the world oil market which put Nigeria’s quota at 1.48mbpd, excluding condensates. Oil production averaged 2.1mbpd in the first two months of the year before the collapse in demand and price as most economies went into lockdown. Crude oil producers are experiencing great difficulty in selling crude cargoes, resulting in heavy price discounting to attract buyers.

Nevertheless, the lower production volume has enabled the NNPC to shut in some very high cost oil wells, and hence lowered the average production cost, from about US$33 to under US$28 per barrel.” MTEF These challenges also suggest the government may have to rely on funding from the CBN to meet its revenue shortfalls.

The government has in the past relied on the CBN Ways and Means to fund recurrent expenditure as it repays with future oil inflows.

Last line

The American statesman John Adams famously said: “There are two ways to conquer a country.

One is by the sword. The other is by debt.” China is believed to have chosen the latter. Critics believe that Nigeria has made itself a willing pawn in the Chinese debt-trap diplomacy.

Though experts insisted that Nigeria is too far from being ensnared by the so called ‘China debt trap’, it remains to seen how as like a mortgaged house, the assets developed with the Chinese loans technically remain the property of Chinese and Nigeria completes payment of the loans.

