‘Why Nigerian fintechs are attracting foreign investors’

Mr. Mujib Ishola is the Head, Payment Technology and Infrastructure at Systemspecs. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on the factors driving fintech growth in Nigeria. Excerpts:

As a payment technology expert working with a foremost fintech company in Nigeria, what is your assessment of the payment ecosystem in the country?

The payment ecosystem in Nigeria has indeed come of age, but has always led other parts of the world, from the old days of joining long queues in banking halls, to these days when we no longer need to walk into any hall to process financial transactions. With a simple USSD code or a mobile application, one can conduct financial transactions from anywhere at any time, even on public holidays and after working hours. For instance, since as far back as 2006, before the UK’s HSBC introduced its app to help customers access their bank balances across all banks, Remita was already helping businesses and individuals achieve just that! That was at least 10 years ahead! We are now so used to fintech advancement that it is no longer news. The amazing part is that we have barely scratched the surface as the embers of innovation continue to advance regularly. With the advent of fintechs, the frontiers of innovation are not only being pushed forward, but are practically transforming how we live and are challenging even traditional financial institutions to fully embrace technology in order to benefit from the opportunities that either already exist or can be created. This leap in Nigeria’s fintech space has also not gone unnoticed by investor communities. As a player in that financial technology space, I strongly believe that a lot more advancements are still coming.

In recent times, Nigerian fintech startups have attracted a lot of foreign funding, what do you think is making them attractive to JVCs?

There are quite a number of reasons for this, including strategic partnership within and outside Nigeria. Increasingly, the number of single founders has drastically declined as founders leverage extended opportunities for partnerships abroad. As a matter of fact, many tech firms owned by Nigerians are now starting out being fully incorporated abroad. Foreign investments are drivers of bigger valuations. So, there is a lot of positive positioning taking place – from the very beginning. Also, no matter how one might feign ignorance, there have been quite some good initiatives from a certain section of government that comes up with regulation that drives growth in the payment space especially. One of such regulations was the PSV 2020, which opened the door to this new era of payments. Yet, there is so much more that can be done. However, at the centre of it all is the creativity of the new sets of tech entrepreneurs from Nigeria.

How would you describe the current relationship between commercial banks and fintechs in Nigeria? Can it be better?

I would say we are not where we used to be, but we are not where we should be. The relationship between fintechs and banks in Nigeria, over the years, has been known not to be as friendly as it should be. However, with changing perception and general adoption of the school of thought that believes that we can achieve more together, a greater level of collaboration is being forged. Nonetheless, there is still a large room for partnership. Although fintechs are providing easy and safe access to money, improving banking experience and reducing transaction fees, traditional banks have an asset that it will take fintech some time to acquire – the trust of customers of all classifications. The need to even collaborate more should be engendered by the desire to keep customers satisfied.

In the technology space, software seems to be the forte of Nigeria, but many Nigerian firms still rely on imported software. What do you think is the issue here and how can we encourage patronage of local software?

A reason many businesses do not patronise made-in-Nigeria software is the lack of belief in indigenous technology solutions, or, to be exact, they do not believe in the capacity of local tech solutions to meet their needs. It is, however, important to note that Nigerians have developed a lot of innovative applications that people all over the world have hailed as being truly transformative. It is important to note the more local solutions are adopted, the more the capacity of local tech brands to meet and even surpass expectations. By patronising homemade tech solutions, more jobs are created for teeming talented Nigerian youths; we conserve huge foreign exchange currently lost when paid as annual software maintenance to foreign software providers; we retain annual maintenance fees within the Nigerian economy and reposition Nigeria as a hub of pacesetting technology solutions that can be adopted by any country in the world.

