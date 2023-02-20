Why Nigerian presidents always fail, by Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has attributed the failures of successive presidents of Nigeria to a lack of preparations.

Speaking at a Channels Television programme, Roadmap 2023, Kukah said in the 62-year history of Nigeria, spanning democratic and military governments, no president or head of state was ready to hit the ground running.

Kukah said: “You can go all the way down in Nigeria, you’re not going to find one single person who has been president or head of state in Nigeria that came prepared for the job.

Since attaining independence on October 1, 1960, Nigeria has had 16 leaders – eight civilian presidents/prime ministers and eight military heads of state.

“The civilian leaders include late Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (1960-1966), and presidents Nnamdi Azikiwe (1963- 1966), Shehu Shagari (1979- 1983), Ernest Shonekan (Aug.-Nov. 1993), Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Umaru Yar’Adua (2007- 2010), Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015), and Muhammadu Buhari (2015-date).

“Meanwhile, previous military heads of state include Major-General Aguiyi Ironsi (Jan.-Jul. 1966), General Yakubu Gowon (1966-1975), General Murtala Muhammed 1975-1976), and General Olusegun Obasanjo (1976- 1979). Others are Major- General Muhammadu Buhari (1983-1985), General Ibrahim Babangida (1985-1993), General Sani Abacha (1993-1998), and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (1998-1999).”

Kukah used the analogy of a bad marriage to explain the relationship between Nigeria and its political leaders. He said: “I always say to people as a priest that the solution to a bad marriage is not a new marriage.

It’s often an attempt to look at what has gone wrong. And if you jump to a new marriageveryquickly, aftersome time, you become nostalgic about the first marriage.

