‘Why Nigerian real estate investors eye other African countries’

Experts have explained why real estate investors eye opportunities in other markets across Africa, targeting buildings and landed properties. Managing Director/ CEO, Wealth Island Properties (WIP), Tade Cash, a real estate development company, told journalists at an event the company hosted in recognition of their business partners and realtors recently that investing in other African countries was easier than in Nigeria in terms of regulation.

WIPisapropertydevelopment and environmental enhancement company that is focused on creating a beautiful environmentwith a world class lifestyle and experience and, according to Cash, the company has started full operations in three African countries of Botswana, South Africa and Ghana. “To be candid, it is easier for us to run a real estate investment in other African countries than Nigeria, because I don’t have anybody to disturb me once I commence my project.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...