Why Nigerians should patronise CashBox Online platform –Sydney Aigbogun

To stay afloat in these tough times in the country, Nigerians have been advised to look towards online saving platform and cultivate habits of saving for the rainy days.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CashBox, Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun said that online saving platform like ‘CashBox’ is a means to save and better than conventional banking system. He added that online banking is a new innovation designed to help people do their financial transactions at the comfort of their offices or home, even when on transit.

According to Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun, CashBox, which came into operation in 2019, is an online savings platform, with the business objective and target to help thousands of users cultivate a healthy saving habit, adding that “users can easily download our app on android and iOS, link their ATM card to the app and create a savings plan stating how much they would like to save and the frequency swell. Everything is controlled by the user from the app.

“The app has been designed, in terms of functionality and language, to make it very easy for the users to perform certain functions.”

Aigbogun said CashBox platform will take away the stress of going to the bank, as all transcations are doing on the mobile app for customers conveniency. He said by the time CashBox started operations thing was hard, but they were able to weather the storm.

“People were initially scared of CashBox, especially our first six months in operation, but right now that’s no longer a worry for us. Our presence online is very visible and they see so many reviews from users saving with us, seeing these reviews gives new customers confidence in us.

“We first had the problem of lack of funds. That’s one of the things that kills businesses. Banks aren’t helping, government isn’t doing enough, and for someone without a rich family, it’s a lot harder. That’s where ingenuity comes in, the never say die attitude.”

Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun said CashBox is not for the rich or people of high class alone, but the online saving platform is for all Nigerians, old and young, rich and poor irrespective of ethnic and religious backgrounds.

“We have clients all over Nigeria. As long as you have a smart phone and internet, you can save with CashBox from anywhere in Nigeria. We are in business to help Africans discover healthy saving habits as well as curb excessive spending.”

Aigbogun said at CashBox, there is a low saving bar for the users which allow them to save as low as N100 daily.

“So, no matter how high or low your earning capacity is, you can still imbibe the savings culture with CashBox. You are never too broke to save!” he said.

Sydney said Nigerians’ acceptance of CashBox has been so massive because the people have continued to trust the platform.

“The interesting thing about our growth is that most of the users have come through referrals from other users. We have a very lean marketing budget but the impact has been massive,” he added.

