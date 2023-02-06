‘Why Nigerians’re eager to become AI technologists’

As Artificial Intelligence, one of the emerging technologies, continues to gain popularity globally, more Nigerians have shown interest in becoming experts in the filed. This was revealed by the rate of search for information on the technology by Nigerians in 2022.

According to Google, Artificial Intelligence was searched more than ever in 2022 around the world, with Nigerian users searching for the term 100% more than in 2021. Nigerians searching for AI were asking questions including “what is AI art”, “how to become an ai engineer” and “what is artificial intelligence all about.” People in Nigeria also turn to Google for advice on how to protect their privacy and security online; to learn new digital skills and grow their career – and to become more sustainable. Search interest in ‘artificial intelligence’ reached a record high in 2022 in Nigeria and across the world.

Top trending questions in Nigeria include “what is AI art”, “what is deep learning in artificial intelli-gence,” “how to become an AI engineer” and “when was artificial intelligence invented” – all of which have been searched 5,000% more in 2022 than 2021. Other searches included “what is artificial intelligence all about” (+370%), “is artificial intelligence a course” (+260%) and “what is artificial intelligence” (+130%). Google, which views AI as a solution for addressing significant societal challenges, like climate change, recently shared approach to pursuing AI responsibly, which includes the need to prioritise building and testing for safety, and prioritising its purpose for public good. Matt Brittin, President of Google Europe, the Middle East and Africa said: “It’s great to see people in Nigeria showing more of an interest in the transformational technology that is AI. AI is already a key part of many of our lives – in fact, if you use Google tools regularly, you’re probably using AI without even realising: it’s what helps Maps give you the fastest or most fuelefficient route, or Search to find what you’re looking for. We’re continuing to pursue AI boldly and responsibly – creating tools that improve the lives of as many people as possible.” The results released by Google also showed that people in Nigeria are increasingly interested in protecting their cybersecurity and online privacy. In 2022, according to Google, searches for “computer security” were the top form of security searched worldwide and in Nigeria, while “cybercrime” was searched at record levels globally. Nigerians frequently searched for cyber security – with “what is ethical hacking” increasing by over 5,000 per cent, while searches for “what is cybersecurity” and “what is a virus in a computer” increased by 200 per cent and 80 per cent respectively. “Google is using AI to address security challenges – including on Gmail, which automatically blocks more than 99.9 per cent of malware, phishing and spam and protects more than 1.5 billion inboxes using AI.” With more people using the internet than ever before, to manage every aspect of their daily lives, the result indicated that people in Nigeria are also interested in increasing their privacy online. Searches for “private browsing” surged in 2022, increasing by 70 per cent – while Nigerians searched for “one time password” more than any other country worldwide. Searches for “password manager”- a Google tool that makes it easy to use a strong, unique password for all of your online accounts – also reached a 10 year high in Nigeria. People in Nigeria also turned to Google to help them better understand the economy, learn new skills and build their careers. Searches for inflation hit an all-time high worldwide, and a 10-year high in Nigeria. Searches for “causes of cost push inflation”, “creeping inflation” and “what is recession” increased by over 5,000 per cent. People also took to Google to understand the causes of rising prices and how to reduce them – with searches for How To Save Heat, How To Save Water and How To Save Money increasing by 370 per cent, 80 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

