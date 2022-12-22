Why Nigeria’s public institutions should be allowed to function – Lord Hannan

A member of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament, Lord Daniel Hannan, has charged democrats and the political elite on all sides to join Nigeria in supporting the independence of its institutions including its Central Bank, in the run-up to the 2023 general election.

Hannan, a member of the Board of Trade and Conservative Peer and Baron of Kingsclere, gave the charge yesterday, while fielding questions in the UK Parliament. He said the rule of law, due process and the independence of public officials must be protected by all because they form part of the democratic values that bind together the nations of the Commonwealth. Hannan faulted the moves by the political class in Nigeria to witch hunt the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, over the redesign of the Naira and the accompanying policy of cash withdraw limitations.

He said: “I am not Nigerian. It is not for me to say whether it was time for a redesign of naira notes, or whether such a change will make elections cleaner. “But I do feel that friends of Nigeria, and friends of Nigerian democracy, should defend the rule of law there. “At a time when democracy is in retreat globally, we all have a stake in Nigeria’s success. “The country is Africa’s greatest economy, Africa’s greatest population and Africa’s greatest hope.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...