News

Why Nigeria’s public institutions should be allowed to function – Lord Hannan

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament, Lord Daniel Hannan, has charged democrats and the political elite on all sides to join Nigeria in supporting the independence of its institutions including its Central Bank, in the run-up to the 2023 general election.

Hannan, a member of the Board of Trade and Conservative Peer and Baron of Kingsclere, gave the charge yesterday, while fielding questions in the UK Parliament. He said the rule of law, due process and the independence of public officials must be protected by all because they form part of the democratic values that bind together the nations of the Commonwealth. Hannan faulted the moves by the political class in Nigeria to witch hunt the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, over the redesign of the Naira and the accompanying policy of cash withdraw limitations.

He said: “I am not Nigerian. It is not for me to say whether it was time for a redesign of naira notes, or whether such a change will make elections cleaner. “But I do feel that friends of Nigeria, and friends of Nigerian democracy, should defend the rule of law there. “At a time when democracy is in retreat globally, we all have a stake in Nigeria’s success. “The country is Africa’s greatest economy, Africa’s greatest population and Africa’s greatest hope.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lagos generates N127bn in 3 months

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…to drag a million more residents into tax net Lagos State Government yesterday said that it has generated N127bn as Internally Generated Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 despite the recession and adverse effects of Coronavirus pandemic in the country. To improve its finances, the government also said that it plans to drag a […]
News

Ogbunike celebrates Last Ofala for Igwe Umenyiora

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ogbunike community in Anambra State will come alive on December 24 as the Igwe in Council, in consultation with the family of HRM Igwe John Ositadimma Umenyiora (Ezedioramma 1 of Ogbunike) and the people hold the Last Ofala Festival for the revered monarch.   According to a statement signed by Prince Ogoegbunam Umenyiora (Ononenyi) and […]
News

Presidential order on insecurity: Military now empowered to relax Rules of Engagement – General Anyalemechi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The ongoing counterinsurgency and other operations across the country are to receive a boost, as the Military is set to “relax’ the Rules of Engagement guiding troops’ actions. War experts had argued that one of the factors responsible for the perpetuation of terrorism, banditry, as well as kidnapping, is the observance of the rule of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica