Why Nigeria’s weak economy can’t sustain fuel subsidy – Muda Lawal, LCCI, MAN, others

Following President Mohammadu Buhari’s proposal to remove petrol subsidy at the end of his administration in May to reduce the over N10 trillion deficits in the 2023 budget, economists say the removal was long overdue. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

The N20.5 trillion budget proposal for 2023 is coming with a deficit of N10.87 trillion, which would be funded with new borrowings totalling N8.80 trillion, N1.77 trillion draw-downs on bilateral/multilateral loans secured for specific development projects/ programmes as well as N206.18 billion from privatisation proceeds.

According to analysts, Nigeria’s economy is very weak and cannot survive the N6.7 trillion that would go into petrol subsidy in 2023 if the government does not stop the funding of the subsidy scheme. They, however, cautioned that the removal should be done gradually in order to minimise its adverse impact on the populace and, by extension, the economy.

This year, the Federal Government projects to spend N4 trillion on petrol subsidies till May 29, and another estimated N6.7 trillion from January to December 2023 (if subsidy is not removed). The Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and the immediate past Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposal to remove petrol subsidy in 2023. He, however, expressed worries about the timing and suggests phased withdrawal in order to reduce the anticipated negative impacts.

Yusuf said: “I agree with the President that petrol subsidy is not sustainable. It is a major factor in the current fiscal crisis that we are facing as a country. It is also a major platform for corruption.

But the removal has been scheduled for when the present administration would have left office, perhaps deliberately. “It is a matter that the succeeding administration will have to grapple with. The strategy and timing should be appropriate, especially in light of the potential shocks on the citizens. Perhaps, a programmed removal would be ideal.”

He disclosed that government could cut down the growing budget deficit, which is projected to be N10.78 trillion in the 2023 budget proposal by reducing cost of governance; removal of petrol subsidy gradually; focus on multilateral debts as against the more costly commercial debts, such as euro bonds; adopt PPP models for infrastructure financing where possible; eliminate fiscal leakages and corruption; ensure more effective tax administration to boost revenue; and create enabling environment for investment growth”, noting that “this will impact positively on tax revenues.”

In its reaction to the N10.78 trillion deficits in the 2023 Appropriation Bill, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) advised the Federal Government to consider more ‘efficient alternatives’ to borrowings, rather than issuing N10.57trillion new loans to finance a deficit of N10.78 trillion.

The chamber, in a recent statement, signed by its Director General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, argued that while a budget deficit of N10.78 trillion was not out of place, it disagreed with issuing N10.57 trillion new loans, to finance the deficit. The business advocacy body, therefore, called on the Federal Government to embrace equity financing, as an exclusive way of funding budget deficits; since it would save the country from paying huge interest payments.

“We are of the view that while nothing is wrong with the N10.78 trillion deficit, everything is wrong with the plan to issue N10.57 trillion (N8.8 trillion in new commercial loans and N1.77 trillion drawdown on bilateral and multilateral loans) new loans to finance the deficit, at a time that we are already placed on the watch-lists of some of our foreign bondholders.”

Petrol subsidy: To be or not to be

Presenting the 2023 budget estimates to the joint session of the two chambers of the National Assembly last week, President Mohammadu Buhari proposed that the subsidy regime would end with his administration on May 29, 2023.

The 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper had proposed N3.6trillion in the 2023 Budget for fuel subsidy, from January to June. The government presented two scenarios in its fiscal paper, one involving the continuation of petrol subsidy payment and another assuming partial payment until subsidy is phased out in 2023.

“Scenario 1 – the Business-as-Usual scenario: This assumes that the subsidy on PMS, estimated at N6.72 trillion for the full year 2023, will remain and be fully provided for. “Scenario 2 – the Reform scenario: This assumes that petrol subsidy will remain up to mid-2023 based on the 18-month extension announced in early 2021, in which case only N3.36 trillion will be provided for.

Additionally, there will be tighter enforcement of the performance management framework for GOEs that will significantly increase operating surplus/dividend remittances in 2023,” the document says. The Joint Senate Committee on Finance and Economic Planning, which worked on the document, slashed the N3.6trillion subsidy proposal to N1.7trillion but the Senate at plenary rejected it.

However, the House of Representatives approved the recommendations of its committee which is N1.7 trillion. Some senators, who spoke on the development, said that the National Assembly would extend the terminal date for the subsidy removal to the end of 2023. They noted that stopping the subsidy at the time a new administration would be taking over power, could create a lot of crisis.

The senators pledged to rework the fiscal document to make sure that the terminal date for the discontinuation of subsidy payment was shifted to December 2023. The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, said his colleagues would not allow the subsidy regime to end midway next year.

Sylva He said: “The executive had proposed that the oil subsidy would end in late May next year. “For us in the Senate, while passing the MTEF/FSP, we handled the issue and in our own wisdom, said it was not feasible. “We argued that it is better to make it one year.

We have said it will end in December next year. “This is because we don’t want it to create a problem for the government that would succeed President Buhari.” Similarly, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Jibrin Barau, said the Senate would revisit the issue.

2023,Nigerian economy and petrol subsidy

The President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and Group Executive Director at Dangote Group, Mansur Ahmed, said that removal of fuel subsidy is long overdue, and he hopes it would be implemented as proposed.

He said: “The Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, ought to have been deregulated a long time ago. People are buying fuel at a higher rate in some places, more than the official price fixed by the Federal Government. “Imagine the pains this subsidy has inflicted on the economy with about N1.59 trillion spent on fuel subsidy from January to June 2022.

This amount would have made a huge difference if it were channeled to the health, education, etc. sectors. Clearly, the issue of fuel subsidy removal is something that should have been done a long time ago.

Diesel, which has been deregulated, is an area that requires subsidy due to its importance to the entire economy, unlike petrol, which benefits a small segment of the population more. If the fuel subsidy is implemented as proposed, it is most welcome. We look forward to the implementation of fuel subsidy removal and release of money for the provision of infrastructure”.

Mr. Paul Alaje, Senior Economist and Partner at SPM Professionals, admitted that Nigeria cannot continue to accommodate petrol subsidy in the budget but pointed out that what the people pay for is exchange rate differentials and not real subsidy.

He said: “Nigeria cannot continue to accommodate petrol subsidies in our budget. We need to do something about it. Is there subsidy and if yes, what are we really subsidising? Is it really the PMS pricing that we are subsidising? “In my opinion as an economist, subsidy, as we have it in quantity from 2016 to 2017, is no longer there.

What we are paying for is exchange rate differentials, poor policy regarding pricing. If the exchange rate were to be the same amount today as it was in 2017, the subsidy that the government claims to be paying, would it still be there? The answer is no. It is the quality of money.

The strength of the Naira continues to weaken. When the government borrows money and finds it difficult to pay and has to print money and we have to devalue our Naira and subsidy increases, that is the real issue there,” Alaje said.

Similarly, an Abuja-based Chartered Accountant, Mr. Afeez Balogun, has called for total removal of the petrol subsidy regime. The cost of making petrol cheaper for Nigerians has continued to rise for a country that produces crude oil but imports refined products.

It is expected to reach N6.72 trillion next year if not scrapped, the finance ministry said. While calling for the total removal of the oil subsidy regime in the 2023 fiscal year, Balogun noted that the Non-Oil revenue which has increased over the Buhari administration is due to the multiplicity and increases in taxes with companies groaning under the weight of the increased tax obligation.

‘‘While, the 2023 budget provides for N6.3 trillion towards servicing the nation’s debt representing 70 per cent of its projected revenue, an improvement from the 96 per cent recorded in 2021 and 100 per cent recorded in the current year, it remains to be seen if the projected improvement is because of the wide condemnation trailing the news of the country’s debt to revenue ratio hitting the 100 per cent mark.

“Admittedly, the President noted that the country’s debt-service-to-revenue ratio needs close attention with a revenue-to-GDP ratio of 8 per cent, while still maintaining that our debt position remains within cautious and acceptable limits compared to peer countries,” he said.

