Why NIN enrolment can’t solve visa problem, by group

A group, the World Zionist Union has faulted claims by the Federal Government that the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment and synchronization would help reduce insecurity in the country and advance other national security interests.

The group in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari maintained that the mindset and people who created the problems would not be the same mindset of those to correct the anomaly.

The letter signed by Dr. Christopher Asadu, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie and Dr. Chigozie Chukwuokolo reads: “The official argument that the synchronization policy would help the national security interests of the nation is very questionable and a fallacy because the compounded national security problems of Nigeria are traceable to bad and unpatriotic political governance which His Excellency’s office and government are very culpable for and cannot be exonerated from.

Like this: Like Loading...