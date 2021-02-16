News

Why NIN enrolment can’t solve visa problem, by group

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERR Comment(0)

A group, the World Zionist Union has faulted claims by the Federal Government that the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment and synchronization would help reduce insecurity in the country and advance other national security interests.

 

The group in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari maintained that the mindset and people who created the problems would not be the same mindset of those to correct the anomaly.

 

The letter signed by Dr. Christopher Asadu, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie and Dr. Chigozie Chukwuokolo reads: “The official argument that the synchronization policy would help the national security interests of the nation is very questionable and a fallacy because the compounded national security problems of Nigeria are traceable to bad and unpatriotic political governance which His Excellency’s office and government are very culpable for and cannot be exonerated from.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Irans top nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iran’s most senior nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated near the capital Tehran, the country’s defence ministry has confirmed. Fakhrizadeh died in hospital after being attacked in Damavand county. Iranian news agencies said assailants targeted his car with a bomb before shooting at him, reports the BBC. Western intelligence agencies view him as […]
News

General Buratai: Why Leadership Is Key In The War Against Insurgency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leadership is an art meant for those that understand the intricacies involved in bringing about positive change in every society. I say this for the fact that in Nigeria, one of the banes of our numerous challenges remains the lack of sound and credible leadership by those saddled with the responsibility of translating our hopes […]
News

Anambra guber: PDP alleges plot to change delegate list

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has uncovered a plot by some party chieftains to falsify the list of delegates for the gubernatorial primary election in the state. To this end, the party leadership has warned that it will not take kindly to such plot, adding that the list of delegates has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica