Why Nnamdi Kanu Should Be Released Immediately– Ozekhome, Nzuko Umunna

Renowned human rights lawyer and activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome and Nzuko Umunna, an Igbo think-tank socio – cultural group at the weekend called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ozekhome and Nzuko Umunna made the call in a separate presentation during the ceremony to mark the handover and inauguration of the new executives of Nzuko Umunna, in Enugu at the weekend.

The call was also coming on the heels of a similar appeal by Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general elections, for Nigerians, especially the youths to pray for a new Nigeria and for God to remove those causing confusion in the country.

In a lecture delivered at the occasion, Ozekhome (SAN), said that President Buhari does need to wait any longer before releasing Kanu con – sidering the fact that he is seriously ill and the Appeal Court had already ordered for his release.

The human rights lawyer while speaking on the theme, “Building Bridges for a New Nigeria” declared that Nigeria is on auto pilot and requires a brand new Constitution that would guarantee justice, equity and inclusivity for all Nigerians.

He said that if in an extreme case, which he was not advocating, Nigerians can no longer live together; they should sit down and negotiate whether to remain in the marriage, like husband and wife, instead of a bloody breakup.

He said: “I’m calling on President Buhari, please sir; on my knees, you can order the release of Nnamdi Kanu today.

You can do it through the Attorney General of the Federation who has the power to enter the nolle-prosequi for the discontinuance of the case in court.