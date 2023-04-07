Why Nollywood will be the biggest in future -Sunkanmi Fasasi

Fast rising Nollywood actor, Sunkanmi Fasasi has disclosed that Nollywood movie industry will be one of the biggest industries in the future if some adequate measures are put in order. Sunkanmi noted that the creative industry needs all the support from the government just the way keen attention is paid to sport.

He said, ‘‘Nollywood has evolved quite well over the years as it is regarded as one of the biggest in the world after Hollywood and alongside Bollywood. This shows that Nollywood has evolved greatly and will continue to evolve. It may be the biggest film industry in the future, with high production values, sophisticated production equipments and other factors, we can make it happen. ‘‘The picture quality of our films in the 1980’s and 1990’s cannot be compared to what is being produced in this current age and time.

If our government can be supportive and create conducive environment for filmmaking, I think Nollywood will be the biggest in the future”. Shedding light on a role he won’t dare to play, the brilliant role interpreter said, “That will be the role of an herbalist or native doctor in a movie. Playing the role of an herbalist requires a lot of incantations, deep Yoruba proverbs and lot’s more. Although there are some actors that find that role interesting and fun, however, such a role will be challenging for me. Most of the actors who play such roles are method actors who are already used to playing them”.

