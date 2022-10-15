News

Why North Needs A Pan-Nigerian Leader

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Why North Needs A Pan-Nigerian Leader

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said that the credential of national inclusivity, not ethnicity should be an ideal that the Northern part of the county should examine in electing a new president for the country in the 2023 elections.

Atiku made the remarks when he featured as a guest of the Arewa Joint Committee interactive sessions with various presidential candidates of political parties on Saturday in Kaduna.

He noted that with a political career that spans more than three decades, he stands shoulder high as a Northerner who has built bridges of unity across the country.

“I have been in politics for more than three decades and I am a Northerner. So, if you ask me why I am the best candidate to lead Nigeria in 2023, I will simply say that what Nigeria needs is a pan-Nigerian president, not whether he is Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa-Fulani”.

The session, which took place at the Arewa House was attended by high ranking leaders of various North based socio-cultural bodies.

Atiku, while delivering his speech at the event, highlighted the key policy agendas which he seeks to pursue if elected president to include promoting national unity through deliberate actions that will secure mutual trust and confidence amongst all tendencies.

The other policy areas that the former Vice President enumerated are reforms in education, agriculture and reversing the economic downturn of the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Resident doctors withdraw services nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Despite signing a Memorandum of Action with the Federal Government yesterday midnight to avert its planned strike, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), commenced a nationwide indefinite strike 8am same day, April 1. The doctors are agitating non-payment of salaries of some house officers, non-recruitment of house officers, abolishment of the bench fees for […]
News

South-South Governors support forensic audit of NDDC, deplores commission’s crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The South-South Governors Forum on Thursday declared wholehearted support for forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari. It deplored, with great concern, the crisis rocking the commission and said that it was convinced and expecting that the audit would serve to put the NDDC on a sound corporate governance […]
News

NMA sad over killing of Akunyili’s husband

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said it is saddened by the gruesome murder of one of its member, Dr. Chike J Akunyili (Agbalanze), who was the widower of Prof Dora Akunyili, former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The NMA called on federal and state governments […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica