Why NUP refused to conduct elections for us – FCSPB

The Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSPB), has said the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) failed to conduct its election and subsequently swear in the newly elected FCSPB officers in accordance to the NUP Constitution, due to a misinterpretation of a court judgement.

FCSPB’s National Chairman, Comrade Omezi Sunday told newsmen on Saturday in Abuja that the NUP had allegedly taken the action following the ruling of the National Industrial Court, barring it from not only dissolving the FCSPB’s executive before the election but also arbitrarily interfering in the affairs of FCSPB.

It was learnt that having received information that NUP had a surreptitious plan to dissolve the FCSPB’s exco ahead of the election, the latter approached the court and obtained injunction stopping it. Infuriated at the turn of events, the NUP allegedly boycotted the election.

Sunday, who described NUP’s action as a misinterpretation of the ruling of the court, said they were clear distinction between NUP action and the ruling of the court, explained that the order of the court only stopped NUP from illegally dissolving the leadership of FCSPB and did not stop the former from conducting the election and inaugurating the new leadership as part if its constitutional responsibilities.

