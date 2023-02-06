News

Why Nwifuru should succeed Umàhi, by Youth Council

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has endorsed the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and candidate of All Progressives Congres (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru as Governor Dave Umahi’s successor in this year’s general election. The group said Nwifuru was the most qualified among those jostling for the governorship position in the general election.

President of the council, Chief Sam Igwe stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital while speaking with journalists. Igwe was described as an experienced leader who has all it takes to succeed Umahi and urged the people of the state to rally around him. He said “This is time to call a spade a spade. The Speaker of the state House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Francis Nwifuru should succeed Governor Dave Umahi.

He has supported equity and power rotation right from the regime of Sam Egwu as the Governor of the state to the present administration in the state. “He should benefit from equity by emerging as the governor of the state. The South should support him because it is the turn of his zone, the North to produce the next governor of the state.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

