Why Obaseki eventually picked commissioners-nominee

Fresh facts have emerged on how Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, finally concluded to send the list of commissioners-nominee to the state’s House of Assembly on Wednesday. Impeccable sources told New Telegraph that Obaseki had to “explore all the available options in arriving at the decision”. One of the source said: “The governor has been under intense pressure to announce his exco but with the series of crisis engulfing his party (Peoples Democratic Party), he knew something drastic needed to be done in order to address the issue.” However, it was gathered that Obaseki prior to this had appointed two Senior Special Assistants.

Recall that the state House of Assembly had on Wednesday announced the receipt of list of 11 commissioners-nominee from Obaseki for screening and confirmation. The names of the nominees are contained in a letter dated September 28, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie. The nominees included, Osamudiamen lyamu (SAN), Prof. Obehi Akoria, Dr Joan Oviawe, Ethan Uzamere, Monday Osaigbovo, Marie Edeko and Joseph Eboigbe Others were Moses Agbukor, lsoken Omo, Andrew Emwanta and Mrs Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

The Speaker, Mr Marcus Onobun, after announcing the receipt of the list of the nominees during plenary directed the house committee on rules and business to begin their screening and submit its report for consideration on October 4. Meanwhile, Onobun also constituted a three-man ad hoc committee to investigate a petition by the Traders Welfare Union of Nigeria on alleged embezzlement of N100 million grant received by Mrs Blacky Ogiamen, on behalf of Edo market women.

The petitioner, Mr Lucky Orukpe, the President of Traders Welfare Union of Nigeria, who signed the petition, alleged that the fund was donated to the market women by Edo government under former Governor Adams Oshiomhole in 2013. Orukpe prayed the house to find out from the leader of the Market women how many of the women benefited from the grant.

The ad hoc committee as constituted by the speaker had Ephraim Aluobhosele (Igueben) as chairman with Nosa Okunbor (PDPOrhionmwon East) and Sunny Ojiezele (PDP-Esan South East) as members. The committee was given two weeks to investigate the allegations and submit its report to the house for consideration. Also at plenary, the house adopted a proposed business calendar of 60 sitting days for the third session, second quarter of the seventh assembly.

