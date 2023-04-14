News Politics World News

Why Obi Must Sue Buhari Govt Over UK Arrest – Atiku’s Camp

Posted on

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar’s camp has revealed why Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) need to sue the Nigerian government over his detention in the United Kingdom (UK), by the Immigration.

The camp of the former Vice President made this known in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesperson  Daniel Bwala said, Obi should compel the Nigerian government to “smoke out” whoever was using him for a smear campaign.

Speaking via its verified Twitter handle, Bwala wondered why Obi would be arrested when the Nigerian Immigration had his bio-data.

According to him, “One fact is clear, the impersonator was issued the passport by the Nigerian Immigration. They have his bio-data and details about him.

“Peter Obi should sue the Nigerian government in court and compel them to smoke the man out and whoever may be using him for the smear campaign.

“British government apologized to Peter Obi for illegally serving him a detention note. Can you now put a “respect” on his name?

“We are now waiting for the US government to apologize to Tinubu for illegally collecting the forfeited dollars. Asiwaju fans oya start throwing the insults.”

Boma Achenimie

