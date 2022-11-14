News Top Stories

Why Obi’s statistics is unsettling the opposition –Media office

The media office of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said its principal will not back down in the use of statistics to drive home his points, despite attacks by opposition candidates.

 

The Obi-Datti media office in a statement yesterday, said the candidate’s use of statistics is unsettling the opposition because such is alien in Nigeria electioneering.

“Obi’s issue-driven campaigns even though the correct and necessary thing to do in an ideal democratic setting has remained foreign and unfamiliar to Nigeria’s political environment, hence the apparent disgruntlement from his competitors and the opposition political parties,” the statement added.

It added that the dimensions the Labour Party’s presidential candidate brought into the nation’s electioneering has thrown many pundits and politicians off balance because they were never prepared for it.

The Obi-Datti media office noted that during the recent town hall meeting by Arise Television for presidential candidates, “even the organisers mobilised themselves in the name of fact checking to ambush and embarrass Obi on his statistics but couldn’t.

Instead they apologised to him for their own misinformation.” It stated that since 1915 when the use of statistics as a separate scientific discipline and means of improving learning as propounded by R. A. Fisher, it has continued to be a huge framework for deepening knowledge.

“The use of statistics and figures by Obi to buttress his points to Nigerians has helped to drive home his points, almost the same way the use of statistics and il-lustrations are handy in explanation of things.

“Therefore, statistics is seen globally as the domain of big businesses, especially in the age of the internet, big data, and machine learning algorithms.

“It has become a set of mathematical equations that we use to analyse things. It keeps us informed about what is happening in the world around us especially as we live in an information age and much of this information is determined mathematically by statistics help.

“Whether in business, politics or any life endeavour, informed correct data and statistics concepts are necessary and inevitable,” it added.

The campaign office argued that the use of statistics has exposed the vulnerability of the opposition, “given the fact that statistics will further simplify the extent of the atrocities of the old order on our dear nation.

“Obi-Datti media office wishes to therefore underscore the importance of the use of statistics by our principal in explaining out issues and bringing it closer to our people, and to say that as inconveniencing and upsetting as it might sound to his competitors in the presidential race, there is no backing down.”

 

