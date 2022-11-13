Why Obi’s statistics is unsettling the opposition – Media office

The media office of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said its principal will not back down in the use of statistics to drive home his points, despite attacks by opposition candidates.

The Obi-Datti media office in a statement on Sunday, said the candidate’s use of statistics is unsettling the opposition because such is alien in Nigeria electioneering.

“Obi’s issue driven campaigns even though the correct and necessary thing to do in an ideal democratic setting has remained foreign and unfamiliar to Nigeria’s political environment, hence the apparent disgruntlement from his competitors and the opposition political parties,” the statement added.

It added that the dimensions the Labour Party’s presidential candidate brought into the nation’s electioneering has thrown many pundits and politicians off balance because they were never prepared for it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...