Why Oct 25 should commemorate 2nd coming – Rev. Akinwande

Spiritual Mother of Ebenezer Praying Band Church, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Her Grace, Rev. Dr. El-Miram Irene Akinwande, has called on individuals and nations not to take lightly the second coming of Christ.

Akinwande who was last Thursday bestowed the Grand Matron of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mosan Okunola Abesan area under the Lagos State Chapter, said it was her desire to see that October 25 be yearly set aside and recognised by United Nations as a solemn reminder of Jesus’ return. She noted that the church holds an interdenominational service annually on October 25, adding that it remains a remarkable date where she recalls her spiritual encounter that birthed her mandate in evangelical outreach.

“I want the world to know that Jesus is coming again. This is an important message. I know nothing is impossible with God, so I desire that October 25 be globally recognised for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Akinwande shared in a chat with Sunday Telegraph.

Founder of El-Rabboni Evangelical Ministry which organizes outreaches within and outside Nigeria, affirmed that it was not impossible for Nigeria to overcome her challenges. The wife of Baba Aladura Emeritus, urged Nigerian leaders to acknowledge God and be faithful in rendering selfless service, as doing so will attract eternal reward.

Also, she enjoined electorates to pray more and play well their part in having a better Nigeria. “The way things are we need more prayers especially in conquering terrorists disturbing the peace of the nation. It has happen in the days of Jehoshaphat and he was granted victory by God over the enemies,” she stated. Akinwande also charged women not to shy away from politics or taking up leadership positions, adding that they shun flamboyance and all form of ungodliness.

She stated:”Women should not be flamboyant, we should be moderate in our dressing. Flamboyance does not define your true beauty. I am not saying women should tie scarves all day, look unclean and horrible rather they should be clean inward and outward

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...