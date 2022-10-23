 Spiritual Mother of Ebenezer Praying Band Church, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Her Grace, Rev. Dr. El-Miram Irene Akinwande,
Faith

Why Oct 25 should commemorate 2nd coming – Rev. Akinwande

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Spiritual Mother of Ebenezer Praying Band Church, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Her Grace, Rev. Dr. El-Miram Irene Akinwande, has called on individuals and nations not to take lightly the second coming of Christ.

L-R: Hon Adunni Opeyemi Akindele; Dr. El-Miram Akinwande; Rev. Duro Olaniyan, Coordinator Mosan Okunola LCDA, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Mrs. Felicia Bakare Vice Coordinator, CAN Mosan Okunola LCDA during Akinwande's recognition as Grand Matron of CAN Mosan Okunola last Thursday
L-R: Hon Adunni Opeyemi Akindele; Dr. El-Miram Akinwande; Rev. Duro Olaniyan, Coordinator Mosan Okunola LCDA, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Mrs. Felicia Bakare Vice Coordinator, CAN Mosan Okunola LCDA during Akinwande’s recognition as Grand Matron of CAN Mosan Okunola last Thursday

Akinwande who was last Thursday bestowed the Grand Matron of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mosan Okunola Abesan area under the Lagos State Chapter, said it was her desire to see that October 25 be yearly set aside and recognised by United Nations as a solemn reminder of Jesus’ return.  She noted that the church holds an interdenominational service annually on October 25, adding that it remains a remarkable date where she recalls her spiritual encounter that birthed her mandate in evangelical outreach.

“I want the world to know that Jesus is coming again. This is an important message. I know nothing is impossible with God, so I desire that October 25 be globally recognised for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Akinwande shared in a chat with Sunday Telegraph.

Founder of El-Rabboni Evangelical Ministry which organizes outreaches within and outside Nigeria, affirmed that it was not impossible for Nigeria to overcome her challenges. The wife of Baba Aladura Emeritus, urged Nigerian leaders to acknowledge God and be faithful in rendering selfless service, as doing so will attract eternal reward.

Also, she enjoined electorates to pray more and play well their part in having a better Nigeria. “The way things are we need more prayers especially in conquering terrorists disturbing the peace of the nation. It has happen in the days of Jehoshaphat and he was granted victory by God over the enemies,” she stated. Akinwande also charged women not to shy away from politics or taking up leadership positions, adding that they shun flamboyance and all form of ungodliness.

 

She stated:”Women should not be flamboyant, we should be moderate in our dressing. Flamboyance does not define your true beauty. I am not saying women should tie scarves all day, look unclean and horrible rather they should be clean inward and outward

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Basic rules of apology

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele

My wife and I came up with a book titled, HOW TO APOLOGIZE PROPERLY TO YOUR SPOUSE. In this write up, I like to share with you, my dear reader some rules of apology that we know about. RULE 1. Ability to Forgive. I have come across people in the course of my life’s journey […]
Faith

Jehovah’s Witnesses stress need to strengthen faith in God

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

In view of current distressing challenges facing humans across the globe, Jehovah’s Witnesses have stressed the need for all humans to strengthen their faith in God and His promises not only because their faith would be tested but also that their prospect for everlasting life depends on having strong faith.   The assembly conducted through […]
Faith

Nwankwo lauds elevation of Cardinal Okpaleke

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem

The lawmaker epresenting Njikoka/Dunukofia/ Anaocha Federal Constituency on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo, has lauded the induction of His Eminence Joseph Cardinal Okpaleke, as cardinal, describing him as a shining star who has lifted the service to God and humanity to an enviable lofty heights. Nwankwo stated that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica