Why Ogun has high debt profile, by Finance Commissioner

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, yesterday clarified the mis-conceptions surrounding the debt profile of the state, saying the Dapo Abiodun administration inherited N142 billion debts from the previous administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Okubadejo said the increasing exchange rate has worsened the debt profile of the state. He made the clarification while intimating journalists on the breakdown of the 2023 budget in Abeokuta. Okubadejo’s clarification is coming few weeks after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate of the state; Ladi Adebutu accused the Dapo Abiodun administration of plunging the state into incurable debt. Adebutu alleged that the Abiodun administration increased the domestic debt of the state by 55.4 per cent between 2021 and 2022. According to Adebutu, the domestic debt profile of the state rose from N155.57 billion in 2021 to N241.78 billion by June 2022. But, Okubadejo while responding to this insisted that it is wrong for anyone to compare the debt profile of Ogun state to any other state without putting into consideration the economic viability and the capacity of the states.

 

