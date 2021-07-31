Why Ogun is witnessing peace, development under my watch, by Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has attributed the development and peace being enjoyed in the state to the inclusive approach of his administration and equal treatment for all.

Speaking at the Ogun State’s Stakeholders’ meeting on Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held in Abeokuta, the governor equally noted that the political temperature in the state had returned to normal since the inception of his administration.

He noted that APC as a party has been made stronger in Ogun, while inter-party affairs had been properly managed to enhance the delivery of good governance in the state.

Abiodun, who said intraparty disputes were being handled to achieve party cohesion, declared that the ward congress would be peaceful, stressing that “it is a family affair”. “I run an inclusive government where we welcome everybody irrespective of their political leaning.

We treat everybody equally and this has engendered peace in our state. We have kept faith with the party’s manifesto, realising that our state is the industrial capital of this country,” the governor stated.

