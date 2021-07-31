News

Why Ogun is witnessing peace, development under my watch, by Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has attributed the development and peace being enjoyed in the state to the inclusive approach of his administration and equal treatment for all.

 

Speaking at the Ogun State’s Stakeholders’ meeting on Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held in Abeokuta, the governor equally noted that the political temperature in the state had returned to normal since the inception of his administration.

 

He noted that APC as a party has been made stronger in Ogun, while inter-party affairs had been properly managed to enhance the delivery of good governance in the state.

 

Abiodun, who said intraparty disputes were being handled to achieve party cohesion, declared that the ward congress would be peaceful, stressing that “it is a family affair”. “I run an inclusive government where we welcome everybody irrespective of their political leaning.

 

We treat everybody equally and this has engendered peace in our state. We have kept faith with the party’s manifesto, realising that our state is the industrial capital of this country,” the governor stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NAMA, NCAA issue NOTAM circular for int’l flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

To ensure that international flights resumed on September 5, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic control clearance. Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said NOTAM was issued immediately a circular was received from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday, adding that the “NOTAM takes […]
News Top Stories

Depreciation: ABCON reaffirms CBN’s ability to defend naira

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

  The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has advised foreign exchange speculators to have a rethink and stop pushing the naira to forceful depreciation through their illegal activities.   Speaking to journalists on market development, ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said forex speculators were taking huge risks with their funds, as […]
News

Gbajabiamila to Akpabio: Name lawmakers executing NDDC contracts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, 24 to 48 hours to publish names of members of the National Assembly executing contracts with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) or face the wrath of the parliament. Gbajabiamila issued the ultimatum at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica