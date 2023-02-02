News

Why Ogun must reject Abiodun, by Amosun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The immediate past Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun yesterday urged voters to reject his party’s (All Progressives Congress) governorship candidate Dapo Abiodun at the polls, saying he has taken the state backwards from the development path his administration laid. He urged the people to instead cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye who hails from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial District of the state. Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District at the Senate made the call during the flag off of the ADC campaign rally held at Ake palace ground in Abeokuta, the state capital. Recall that Amosun had openly declared his support for Otegbeye and vowed to work against Abiodun, his long-time friend now turned political foe.

The former governor however took many people by surprise when he led the campaign for ADC and Otegbeye. Addressing thousands of ADC supporters, Amosun declared, “This is my anointed candidate (raising Otegbeye’s hand up). I’m APC, but for the governorship election, I’m going to support, I’m going to work assiduously for the candidature of Biyi Otegbeye and his deputy, Tunde Awonuga.” Amosun said for justice, equity and fairness, the next governor of the state must come from Ogun West Senatorial District, which has never produced a governor since the creation of the state.

The former governor said it was regrettable that his successor derailed from the development plan his administration stated, insisting that only Otegbeye can return the state to the positive trajectory his government recorded. Amosun said: “The good works we started during my tenure must continue and this is why I’m supporting Biyi Otegbeye. “Everybody knows me, I don’t hide behind one finger and evil thrives when good men refuse to talk, you know me, I’m APC, but this election is coming.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Kogi West NRM senatorial candidate focuses on youths

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) for the 2023 Kogi West senatorial poll Bala Dirisu has promised to empower youths in his constituency through Microsoft training to acquire digital skills. Dirisu, who asked his constituents to vote for him, made the promise yesterday in Abuja. According to him, said the empowerment aimed at […]
News

Buhari consoles Wabara over wife’s death

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, ove the death of his wife, Felicia. Mrs Wabara passed on April 10 aged 69, after a protracted illness.   In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President urged the former Senate President, children, grandchildren and family members left by […]
News

Chinese firm to hand over Lekki Port Oct 31 to FG, promoter

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) is expected to hand over the fully completed Lekki Deep Seaport by next Monday to the Federal Government and other stakeholders. The Chairman, Board of Directors, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), Abiodun Dabiri said Thursday at the Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting held in Lagos that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica