Why Ogun must reject Abiodun, by Amosun

The immediate past Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun yesterday urged voters to reject his party’s (All Progressives Congress) governorship candidate Dapo Abiodun at the polls, saying he has taken the state backwards from the development path his administration laid. He urged the people to instead cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye who hails from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial District of the state. Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District at the Senate made the call during the flag off of the ADC campaign rally held at Ake palace ground in Abeokuta, the state capital. Recall that Amosun had openly declared his support for Otegbeye and vowed to work against Abiodun, his long-time friend now turned political foe.

The former governor however took many people by surprise when he led the campaign for ADC and Otegbeye. Addressing thousands of ADC supporters, Amosun declared, “This is my anointed candidate (raising Otegbeye’s hand up). I’m APC, but for the governorship election, I’m going to support, I’m going to work assiduously for the candidature of Biyi Otegbeye and his deputy, Tunde Awonuga.” Amosun said for justice, equity and fairness, the next governor of the state must come from Ogun West Senatorial District, which has never produced a governor since the creation of the state.

The former governor said it was regrettable that his successor derailed from the development plan his administration stated, insisting that only Otegbeye can return the state to the positive trajectory his government recorded. Amosun said: “The good works we started during my tenure must continue and this is why I’m supporting Biyi Otegbeye. “Everybody knows me, I don’t hide behind one finger and evil thrives when good men refuse to talk, you know me, I’m APC, but this election is coming.”

