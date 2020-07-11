Why Ondo needs Abraham’s blessings

Ondo State is uniquely blessed in many ways. It is the only state that shares territorial boundaries with four states and the ocean. In addition, it is one of the few states blessed with cash crops, mineral and human resources that even countries pray to have. How God decided to make Dr. Akinola Aguda, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Ade Ojo (Elizade Motors) Moses Orimolade, D. O. Fagunwa, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Pastor T. B. Joshua, Otunba Jobi Fele, Chief Rufus Giwa, Chief Akin Deko,Chief Henry Fajemirokun, Aare Ona Kakanfo Gani Adams,Dr. Orlando Owoh, King Sunny Ade, Madam Comfort Omoge – all outstanding Stars, come from this state, is still a mystery to many. Perhaps the special love God has for Ondo State made it’s soil to be so good for the planting of Cocoa, Kolanut, Palmtrees and ornamental trees in the state forests . The state also has world-class tourism potentials that if given the needed attention would turn the fortune of the state for good.

We have the Idanre hills, Igbo Olodumare, Deji of Akure Palace,Palace of the Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Ebomi lake and other uncelebrated cultural tourism Sites. Ondo state has a large deposit of Bitumen and other mineral resources, apart from the benefits that could be tapped in Ondo South Senatorial Area via the Ocean. Previous administrations have tried to positively touch lives of Ondo State residents through policies and programmes, but these have not been able to make significant impact. For example, Ondo State was missing on the list of top 10 most developed states in Nigeria in 2019.

The State was not included in the list of Top 10 most educated States in Nigeria in 2020 and was categorized as one of the 10 poorest States. Again, the State was rated 29th in the Poverty headcount rate in Nigeria as at 2019. These surely have got to change. We need to rewrite our story by taking pro- active steps to achieve this. This is not a period to trade blames or generate excuses, what we need to do is to have the right man behind the wheels to coordinate the task of rebuilding Ondo state decayed infrastructure and galvanize the citizen towards moving it to the next level.

Fortunately for us, we have a man who has been prophetically destined to fight the battle for us and take us to the promised land. A dogged Fighter, accomplished Businessman, God fearing and a man with the Midas touch. Dr. Olusegun Abraham is ready to lead the battle for the restoration of the lost glory of Ondo State, please join him to make this happen. We need Abraham’s blessings in Ondo State.

•Orimolade wrote in from Abuja

