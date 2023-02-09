News

Why Orji Kalu deserves 2nd term in Senate, by Ex-NULGE president

Former President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Ebonyi State chapter, Mr Leo Nkah, yesterday said Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, deserves to return to the senate based on his quality representation. Nkah, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described Kalu as a lawmaker with a wealth of experience needed to befittingly represent Abia North senatorial district. “A former student activist, an erstwhile member, House of Representatives, an eightyear governor of a state, an accomplished businessman and now a sitting senator.

“His people stand to gain more in federal infrastruc-ture based on the fact that like wine, representation at the parliament gets better with years as no door can be shut at a personality like Kalu,’’ Nkah said. According to him, Kalu is needed by people at the grassroots who earnestly yearn for true representa-tion based on his track records and friendly disposition to the cause of returning local governments to their true destinies. “Orji Kalu has also been known to speak for the cause of Ndigbo in the past in spite of the persecution it had attracted to him.”

 

