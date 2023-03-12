Why Orji Kalu should be Senate President, by Okeke

As the jostle for the seat of Senate President has taken center stage and the South-East is on top of the contest, the Anambra South Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Izuchukwu Okeke spoke with OKEY MADUFORO, pin pointing Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the best suited for the job

How do you see the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last eight years?

As they say in law, facts are sacred and it cannot be tampered with. The government of APC has done very well in the South-East, given the level of infrastructural development in the entire five states that make up the geopolitical zone. Most projects abandoned by the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration came alive, and you know that those projects were used as a campaign slogan to woe the voters in that geopolitical zone, but they were never completed and some remained on paper till the end of the PDP regime. When you look at those roads that were constructed under the then government of the National Party of Nigeria, (NPN), you will discover that they have become recluses of themselves even under the PDP-led administration. But at the advent of the APC government they all came alive.

They include the Enugu- Okigwe -Aba- Port Harcourt Express way. Also the Onitsha-Awka-Enugu Express way has been reconstructed and at least 75 per cent of the project. The era of COVID-19, however, affected the project because for almost a year, all projects in the country stopped, but for that the project would have been completed.

The country also had another route to interface with other citizens which I call a handshake across the Niger. Last Christmas season people used the Second Niger Bridge which has been completed. During the elections the then government of PDP had promised to execute the project and later we heard that the project had no design and was not captured in that year’s budget. When APC came on board, the project was continued and today it is the toast of the South- East and South-South. We had the Akanu Ibiam Airport which was upgraded to international status and great thanks to the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari. There are a whole lot of them including the Federal Government appointments to the South-East by the APC government in the country. So by and large the South-East has benefited bountifully.

How about insecurity in the South-East?

The issue of insecurity is nationwide and not only in the South-East alone, and the APC government has been working hand in glove with the respective state governors to put it in check. The much it has done made it possible for people to come out and vote in this election, but you know that there cannot be a perfect society even abroad.

How do you see the outcome of the last presidential election in the country?

Here in the South-East, there was calm as people came out to vote even though there were challenges in certain areas which had to do with the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security operatives. At the moment, the matter is now at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal at the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court, and it may amount to subjudice to talk more about that election. Meanwhile, the Electoral Act made explicit that after INEC has made it’s declaration the next stage is the court and whatever grievances anyone may have is at the court and talking more would make it preemptive.

Today the issue of power rotation has come up given the emergence of South-West and the North-East as President and Vice President?

It has always been a recurring decimal at every stage of the country’s politics, and in the past it was done with recourse to the major geopolitical zones in the country. In 1979 and 1999, we had Shehu Shagari from the North as President, and Dr. Alex Ekwueme from the South or South-East and Joseph Ways from South-South with Edwin Umezoke from South-East. Then we had in 1999 to 2003 Obasanjo from South-West, Atiku Abubakar from North- East, as Vice President with Evans Enwerem as Senate President. In fact, throughout the eight years of Obasanjo government the South-East had the slot for Senate President and when Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan came into the saddle, the dynamics changed but the country moved on. Today, we have Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect with Kashim Shettima as Vice President-elect, and it is fair and just for the South-East to occupy the post of the Senate President. Last time we had the opportunity of producing the Senate President which would have gone to Sen Chris Ngige but our people in our myopic nature saw APC as anti-Igbo and didn’t vote for him and Bukola Saraki became Senate President. But today, we have South- East people in the Senate and the only ranking senator that deserves to be there is the former governor of Abia State and currently the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

What informed your opinion about your choice of Senate President?

It is glaring that he is a ranking Senator and a Principal Officer of the current Senate. What’s more? He has been a pan-Nigerian and has the interest of the South-East at heart. He is better experienced when compared with other members from our geopolitical zone and has built bridges across the country. His position as Senate President would also go a long way to douse the pockets of misgivings over the emergence of the South West and the North East as President and Vice President of the country. Other members who may be called ranking senators are not members of APC and their parties do not command majority in the Senate, while those in the APC are not Principal Officers of the Red Chambers. For the leadership of the party which includes the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, they are better disposed to having him as the head of the National Assembly. He has been a loyal party man. When it comes to the internal politics of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu understands the chemistry of the Red Chambers and would ensure that projects meant for the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones are protected and well captured in the appropriation bill of the executive arm of government. Even in the South-South they cannot lay claim to the post of Senate President when the zone had earlier produced the President of Nigeria which we in the South East supported them so it is reciprocal that they back a South East Senate President in this coming dispensation.

What do expect from the coming APC government?

Well, my take is that the government of Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Kasim Shettima should run an all-inclusive government, devoid of ethnicity, religion and party affiliation. Even those who didn’t vote for them are Nigerians and they are subjects to the government and should have equal opportunity as those that voted for them.

