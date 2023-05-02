Why Osinbajo Would Have Been A Fantastic President – Sanusi

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, former Emir of Kano has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have been a fantastic President if he happens to be the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former emir made this remark on Monday while speaking at the virtual book launch titled; “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader.”

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor said Nigeria lost by not electing Osinbajo as its president and that the country will be worse off for not having someone like him as the leader.

According to Sanusi, Osinbajo was one of the government officials in the current administration willing to debate any matter and yield a superior argument.

He, however, expressed hope that the vice president will be available to serve, advise and put in his best for the country in the incoming government.

He said: “And I dare say, we all agree that Nigeria is worse off for not having someone like him (Osinbajo) as president, but I do hope that he will be available to serve and to advise and to put in his best for the country and continue to do.

“So I’m sure he will, in whatever capacity he finds himself in the future, and maybe we’ll still be lucky to have him lead us at some point or take some leadership role as a statesman.”