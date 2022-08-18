News

Why our ancestors’re punishing South West, by Gani Adams

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has chided the Yoruba for abandoning their cultural heritage and living on past glory in the process of promoting the two other major religions. According to him, “our ancestors and the deities are punishing us for ignoring them”.

Adams, who urged Yoruba to rethink and embrace their roots, said the ancestors are angered and have chosen to express their anger by permitting bad leadership, distortion of security and economic crunch. At this year’s Ifa Festival in Akute, Ogun State, attended by the Alakute of Akute Kingdom, Oba Idowu Akindele; Olojodu of Ojodu, Olusegun Benson; Parakoyi Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, OPU member in Germany, Chief Mark Oyetunde and others, Adams said Yoruba have the potential and wherewithal to be the leading race in the world but need to address the problems that have to do with their tradition and cultural heritage.

He stated: “In the past years, we had the best in leadership. We had the best economy. Those that led us focused more on our wellbeing and what could impact positively on society. We had good leaders who loved us, leaders who feared God and believed that service to humanity was service to God.”

 

Our Reporters

